The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) insiders sold US$3.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Progressive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Personal Lines, Patrick Callahan, for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$126 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$128, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 59% of Patrick Callahan's holding.

In the last year Progressive insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Progressive Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Progressive. In total, President of Personal Lines Patrick Callahan dumped US$2.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Progressive Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Progressive insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$236m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Progressive Tell Us?

An insider sold Progressive shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Progressive has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

