Progressive Field renovations update
Video shows Progressive Field renovations update
Tap Account Center and a menu will appear showing you the singular or multiple profiles you manage and all the tools on one page. Instead of selecting “Personal details” as you would on a mobile device, tap “Your information and permissions,” which will open up three drop-down menus, one of which reads “Deactivation or deletion.” Tap and then select the profile you want to deactivate or delete, then select which action you want to proceed with. Either way, you will be prompted to write your password for that profile if you select to deactivate or delete the account. Finally, you will need to select a reason for deleting or deactivating the account, and then you’re done. Once you select the reason, for a second time, Instagram will ask you to confirm deletion and give you a date that your account details will be permanently deleted off of the platform. Again, after your request goes through, it can take Meta up to 30 days to delete the account and affiliated information permanently. Meta does warn that during the 30 days pass, your content will remain subject to Instagram’s privacy policy, but your information and profile will not be accessible to other people using Instagram. It also is worth noting that it can take up to 90 days for the deletion process to finish after it gets initiated. So if you're really trying to disappear, it could take a while.
One of our key charts from Yahoo Finance's most recent edition of Chartbook that tells the story of 2024 so far.
Sarah J. Maas's new release, "House of Flame and Shadow," drew large crowds thanks to BookTok.
Cases of diseases the U.S. hasn't seen in years are rising. Experts say people can underestimate how serious these illnesses can be.
Police in Pennsylvania offered grim new details in the case involving a 32-year-old who was charged earlier this week with killing and decapitating his father after showing off the severed head in a 14-minute YouTube video.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
Combat dry, rough winter skin with this genius exfoliating shower scarf that shoppers love.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Controversies and PR headaches weren't enough to dissuade Spotify from re-upping its agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show over the past couple of years drove divisions among music fans and artists alike and even prompted some big names, like Neil Young, to pull their catalogs from the streaming service. Regardless, the show remained popular enough to earn the top spot as users' most-listened-to podcast every year since coming to Spotify in 2020. Now, Spotify's relationship with the podcaster continues, as the company announced a new, multiyear agreement with Rogan, estimated at $250 million over its term, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones are all about AI, but how do they compare against Google’s AI tech?
Women on TikTok are sharing their thoughts about a controversial beauty standard that’s gaining traction on the app.
Meta Quest headsets just received a system update that allows them to play stereoscopic video, otherwise called spatial video. This feature comes just ahead of tomorrow’s Apple Vision Pro launch.
Hulu is joining Netflix and Disney+ by cracking down on account sharing.
Password-sharing crackdowns are becoming popular revenue initiatives as streaming giants aim for profitability.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the third edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As January came to an end, hackers got busy and stole a lot of XRP tokens, Polygon did layoffs, new reports show demand for AI and blockchain to work together, Ethereum developer interest hit new highs last year and Tether reported record profit from the fourth quarter of 2023.
“I wanted to challenge myself, because Griselda Blanco is such a complex character,” Vergara said.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA has ordered federal agencies to urgently disconnect Ivanti VPN appliances given the risk of malicious exploitation due to multiple software flaws. In an update to an emergency directive first published last week, CISA is now mandating that all federal civilian executive branch agencies — a list that includes the Homeland Security and the Securities and Exchange Commission — disconnect all Ivanti VPN appliances due to the “serious threat” posed by numerous zero-day vulnerabilities currently being exploited by malicious hackers.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
Early data shows the 2024 Buick Envision starts at $37,295. That's up over 2023 because FWD trims have been cut, but AWD pricing is lower than in 2023.
The all-new Volvo VNL Class 8 tractor loads up on car-like features like a MyTruck app with remote climate control, ADAS systems, and much better mpg.