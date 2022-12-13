Progressive Group Launches Ad Urging Biden Not to Run in 2024

A progressive group has launched a television ad in New Hampshire urging President Biden not to run for reelection as part of its “Don’t Run Joe” campaign.

The new 60-second ad by RootsAction will air statewide on local evening news channels and during Jimmy Kimmel Live, according to The Hill.

Jeff Cohen, the group’s co-founder, told The Hill its campaign is “just getting started.” The campaign plans to launch advertisements in additional states soon.

The ad features New Hampshire Democrats criticizing Biden over his low job approval ratings and suggesting he has failed to push a progressive enough agenda.

“It’s absolutely critical that we don’t allow a Republican to win the White House in 2024… with his low popularity it’s way too much of a gamble,” one voter says in the ad.

“We can’t afford to risk the White House to a Republican who can defeat status quo Joe,” another voter adds.

The voters claim “our ideas are way more popular than Joe Biden is” and call for action on the “climate emergency,” bringing universal health care to the U.S., and protecting “abortion rights.”

RootsAction national director Norman Soloman said the president “should heed the voters of his party rather than simply declaring watch me run for re-election.”

“His public approval ratings remain dismal, as they have been all year,” he said. “No amount of bravado from the White House can change the severe vulnerabilities that a Biden 2024 campaign would face.”

Biden has previously suggested he plans to run again in 2024 but has not formally announced a bid. Meanwhile, 70 percent of Americans said they do not want to see Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Respondents cited the 80-year-old president’s age as a cause for concern in weighing whether he should pursue a second term. Just 19 percent of respondents said they would support another Biden run.

Even 57 percent of Democratic respondents said they do not want Biden to run for reelection. Eighty-six percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents agreed.

A new poll from Suffolk University and USA Today found Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leading Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The same poll had Biden leading former president Donald Trump in a hypothetical contest.

