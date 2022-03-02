Progressive Launches Campaign For Stillwater-Area MN House Seat

STILLWATER, MN — Former Stillwater resident Joe Widmer has thrown his name into the race for Minnesota’s 33B House District, promising to run a “positive campaign” focused on the economy, education and the environment.

Widmer, who now lives in May Township with his wife, son and dogs, launched his campaign Monday to represent House District 33B, which was recently redrawn by a special redistricting panel.

The new district includes Stillwater, Bayport, Oak Park Heights, May and Stillwater townships, Scandia, and parts of Forest Lake and Marine on St. Croix.

Stillwater Area High School English teacher Josiah Hill is also seeking the DFL’s nomination in the Aug. 9 primary election, the Stillwater Gazette reported.

“Our new district requires a representative that will transcend the brawls of the past and cast a wide net when looking for solutions,” Widmer said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “We need a leader who will export the optimism, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit of the valley to the Capitol halls in St. Paul.”

Widmer said he is a progressive DFLer but “will not fall into the partisan trap that has ensnared so many at the Legislature.” If elected, Widmer said he would always consider policies on their merits and “never ignore a good idea simply because of its source.”

The 40-year-old small business owner said on his campaign website that “taming inflation will be our next challenge.”

Widmer is advocating for lower taxes for most Minnesotans and higher wages as a way to combat inflation and help “the working poor and our seniors on fixed incomes.”

“Taxing the ultra-wealthy (don’t worry, that’s not you) was a common practice for 70 years in this country,” Widmer wrote on his website. “We built a nation full of roads, bridges, schools and so much more with that money.”

“I’ll never vote to raise your taxes before the top 2% begin to pay their fair share,” he wrote.

Widmer said he will work to ensure schools are safe, staffed with well-paid teachers and provide students with two free, healthy meals per day.

He also voiced his support for implementing a public option for health care and legalizing marijuana in Minnesota.

“The time to legalize marijuana was five years after the first state did it and we saw that it was manageable,” Widmer said. “Decriminalizing it alone will still leave people in limbo. It’s time to do what so many other states are doing.”

Widmer thanked police for “keeping this valley safe” and said he is “not defunding anything,” but he supports partnering officers with social workers and mental health professionals.

“Sometimes a guy with a gun isn’t the best solution, and I’ll fund any program that looks promising,” Widmer wrote on his website. “Too many young people in distress are dying. So many of these lives would go on to be great if the intervention was handled differently.”

Widmer is also expected to make the St. Croix River, which he called “our gift to the state and the region,” a major part of his campaign.

“We’re in a new district — I‘m betting that you agree it’s time for a fresh, optimistic start,” Widmer said. “I invite you to join me in creating the opening chapter.”

Widmer owns Merganser Customs, a small business in Somerset, Wisconsin, that repairs pontoons and converts vans into campers. He gave voters a look at his day job in a video posted to his campaign’s Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch