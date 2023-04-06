Progressive NYC pols tour Rikers Island as they push back on Gov. Hochul’s plan to roll back bail reform in state budget

A group of progressive lawmakers visited Rikers Island on Thursday to highlight problems in New York City’s trouble-plagued jails as they pushed back on Gov. Hochul’s proposed bail reform rollbacks.

The lawmakers shared stories of inmates held in detention for years awaiting trial and said the trip only solidified their opposition to including in the already-late state budget the governor’s proposals to give judges more leeway in setting bail.

“We don’t have a policy problem when it comes to bail — we have a political problem,” Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Queens) said following the visit.

The governor and legislative leaders remain at odds over the issue, which has hampered budget negotiations and led to the necessity of a stopgap measure earlier this week to keep state workers paid as talks are expected to drag on well into next week.

Hochul’s proposal, included in her $227 billion budget blueprint, would remove the “least restrictive” standard judges are meant to apply when setting bail, which is meant to ensure a defendant returns to court.

The governor claims the clause, which predates the 2019 reforms that limited pretrial detention for most nonviolent crimes, has led to confusion among judges after changes included in last year’s nine-day-late budget directed jurists to weigh a host of other factors when considering bail for serious offenses.

“I support the fundamental premise behind the bail laws,” Hochul said Wednesday. “But we need to make sure that judges understand that they have the discretion to make the right decision in the right case.”

The governor’s critics say the change, which would only apply to bail-eligible offenses such as violent felonies, would gut the essence of the law and lead to more people being detained at facilities like Rikers.

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) noted the recent surge in deaths at Rikers Island as he railed against the governor’s proposed changes.

“We will have blood on our hands if we allow there to be these changes implemented in our New York State budget,” Mamdani said. “The budget is a fiscal document and yet here we are negotiating with a governor who is using it as a means by which to send more poor Black and brown New Yorkers to their deaths.”

Nineteen people died in Correction Department custody in New York City in 2022, and 16 died in custody in 2021. In September 2021, a similar group of legislators stood outside Rikers and decried the jail complex as a “humanitarian crisis” as calls for a federal receiver to take over the jails’ management intensified.

But in November 2022, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain postponed a decision on receivership, pending the city’s ability to improve things. A report from the federal monitor Monday offered an equivocal picture — much was still wrong, but things were improving to some extent.

Nonetheless, jail conditions remain an issue, and a spike in violence in 2022 — nearly 500 slashings — was the highest in at least a decade. The city’s plan to close Rikers faces significant delays in construction of a new borough jail in Brooklyn, one of four new jails planned.

Hochul, a Democrat who narrowly defeated Republican challenger Lee Zeldin to win a full term in office last year, has repeatedly said public safety is her number one concern as governor.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) have both said they are wary of again amending the bail statute without data to support more changes.

Studies, including a recent analysis by John Jay College, have shown recidivism rates have remained the same or dropped since the 2019 reforms were implemented. The John Jay study did find a slight increase in recidivism rates among those charged with a violent felony, despite the fact that judges already have the ability to set bail in those cases.

Still, despite scant evidence to support their views, Republicans and moderate Democrats, including Mayor Adams, have repeatedly blamed the bail reforms for emboldening criminals.

Adams, a former cop and state senator, has recently toned down his rhetoric on the issue, arguing during a recent visit to Albany that changes are needed across the justice system to crack down on crime.

“Criminal justice is not just bail,” Adams told reporters after meeting with legislative leaders late last month. “We’re going to need criminal justice reform that includes money for prosecutors, for defense attorneys, we need to un-bottleneck our justice system.”