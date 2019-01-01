Has The Progressive (PGR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Progressive (PGR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PGR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

The Progressive is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGR's full-year earnings has moved 4.14% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PGR has returned 7.12% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.03% on average. This means that The Progressive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PGR is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to PGR as it looks to continue its solid performance.



