Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna discusses cuts to infrastructure bill

On Saturday, Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) vowed to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and seize “every Chinese asset in the United States” once the GOP returns to power. Prosecute Fauci: While speaking in Rutherford County, N.C., the 26-year-old freshman congressman promised to charge Fauci for allegedly lying to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) during a Senate hearing for COVID-19 in July, according to Newsweek. In Rutherford County, NC this morning, Madison Cawthorn said that when Republicans regain power, he is going to make sure Fauci is prosecuted.