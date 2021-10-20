Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna discusses cuts to infrastructure bill
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on negotiations on the social infrastructure bill, as the price tag is expected to be cut below $2 trillion.
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on negotiations on the social infrastructure bill, as the price tag is expected to be cut below $2 trillion.
The Ohio Republican said he did not speak to Trump during the attack. He had previously said he did.
The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.
“I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.
Michele Fiore, a candidate for Nevada governor, hit every note.
It’s hard to keep track of all of the lawsuits former President Donald Trump is facing, but let’s add this one to the long list. This time, it’s the Westchester, New York district attorney, who is reportedly investigating the Trump National Golf Club Westchester records over misleading statements about the property’s value resulting in lower […]
Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s 15 ports and $117 billion maritime trade industry can save Christmas.
"I ask each one of you to step back from the brink. I urge you to do what you know is right, to think of the long arc of history," Cheney said.
President Joe Biden fumbled his words during a Wednesday speech, appearing to say he commuted on Amtrak for 36 years as vice president.
A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Joe Biden's approval numbers continuing to slip through his first year in office, stuck in the upper 30s.
"I talked to him that day," the Ohio Republican told a House panel on Wednesday. "I don't recall the number of times."
The administration's racism braintrust wanted to use the military to close the border and send troops into Mexico to hunt down drug cartels, according to a new report from 'The New York Times'
"Not a cult at all," the "Daily Show" correspondent sarcastically declared at the bizarre event.
Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said Steve Bannon's refusal to testify suggested he was coordinating with the White House on January 6.
Big changes to Social Security could be coming. A new proposal from U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) calls for a benefit bump for current and new Social Security beneficiaries, an overhaul to how the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is formulated … Continue reading → The post This Proposal on Capitol Hill Could Impact Your Social Security (And Your Paycheck) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The cryptocurrency market is the "most honest market we have in the country," the venture capitalist Peter Thiel said, according to The Information.
On Saturday, Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) vowed to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and seize “every Chinese asset in the United States” once the GOP returns to power. Prosecute Fauci: While speaking in Rutherford County, N.C., the 26-year-old freshman congressman promised to charge Fauci for allegedly lying to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) during a Senate hearing for COVID-19 in July, according to Newsweek. In Rutherford County, NC this morning, Madison Cawthorn said that when Republicans regain power, he is going to make sure Fauci is prosecuted.
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he has "no regrets" about voting against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.
A top official from the Obama-era Justice Department cited multiple weaknesses with former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Capitol riot committee and the National Archives.
For the first time in 30 years, the Census has awarded Montana a second seat in Congress. On paper, that leaves the state's redistricting commission with the easiest task of all its counterparts across the country: Divide the expansive state in half. Nothing is ever that simple in redistricting battles, as political parties jostle for control over maps that will give their candidates an advantage and the simple act of drawing a line becomes a fraught battle over the identity of the state.