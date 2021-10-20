Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna discusses cuts to infrastructure bill

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on negotiations on the social infrastructure bill, as the price tag is expected to be cut below $2 trillion.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories