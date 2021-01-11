Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna on holding Trump accountable for the Capitol siege, ending the 'forever wars,' and working with conservatives to bridge America's cultural divide

Anthony L. Fisher
Rep. Ro Khanna
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks with reporters after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the Capitol on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Rep. Ro Khanna of California is a third-term Democrat who wants to end America's "forever wars," help bridge the country's cultural and political divides, and fight for progressive causes. 

  • Khanna also wants to hold Trump and Sen. Josh Hawley accountable for their roles in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. 

  • The congressman spoke with Insider columnist Anthony Fisher by phone on Friday, less than 48 hours after the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters on the Capitol during the Electoral College certification proceedings.

  • This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rep. Ro Khanna of California is a third-term progressive Democrat in the House who has made a name for himself as a strident opponent of the US government's interminable support for the "forever wars" - the numerous military actions that have gone on for years without congressional approval. 

Khanna spoke with Insider columnist Anthony Fisher by phone on Friday, less than 48 hours after the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters on the Capitol during the Electoral College certification proceedings.

The following interview has been edited for style, length, and clarity. 

What were you doing when the doors of the Capitol were busted in? 

I was in the Cannon office building. We were evacuating Cannon because there was a lead pipe bomb threat. I was actually headed towards the Capitol and then I got a frantic text saying head back, the Capitol is being overrun. 

We went back to the Cannon building and there were conflicting reports. We got one report saying "bomb threat cleared," then another report saying it was not cleared. But finally we just decided that it was probably cleared and better to be in our office. So I went to my Cannon office and locked the door and stayed there. 

I stayed in my office till about eleven o'clock and then and then went to the floor for the proceedings and the votes until about three in the morning. 

Can you describe the feeling on the floor of the House that late at night after such an unprecedented day? 

I think it was one of determination that we were going to stay until we certified the results, one of anger about what happened, one of shock. As you walk to the floor of the chamber, you see the damage. The elevator I usually take was cordoned off as a crime scene because that was a place where a woman had died. [I was] going into a majestic building which had been badly damaged. 

What do you think about your Republican colleagues who even after the insurrection insisted on trying to stop the certification? 

It's bewildering. It's baffling. A total lack of respect for the democratic process. 

There have been calls to expel Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, what do you think about that? 

I think there has to be an ethics investigation. Hawley was actually out there fist pumping with the crowd, and so there could be actual incitement to violence. And I think there should be an investigation for any sitting member of Congress or senator who actually incited violence, who went and supported a crowd that was engaged in violence. 

Do you consider Hawley's behavior an incitement to violence? 

On its face? It looks like it from the pictures I've seen of his activity next to the protesters. But that's where I think there should be a formal ethics investigation into his role in inciting violence. 

Do you think that the president directly incited violence? 

I think it was a case of incitement. Again, I think there has to be an investigation into what laws may have been broken. 

Do you support impeaching the president again? 

I do. I think we need to do it right away. 

Why's that?

Well, first you have a President of the United States who incited violence, then supported the people who were engaged in storming the Capitol - literally supported them on Twitter - and then refused to do his duty, which is to safeguard American democracy. He refused to call the national guard. I don't see how you do those things in you. How can you do those things and still be President of the United States. He should have been out the day after. So I am not just for impeachment, I'm for impeaching him now. 

What do you think the chances are of more unrest? 

I'm fearful of it. I think a lot depends on what the Republican leadership does. If Pence is president, I think there's less of a chance of riots and violence. And hopefully this time you aren't going to have Republican lawmakers invoking conspiracy theories and inciting violence. 

To pivot a bit, you took a lot of heat from people on the left for going on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show and discussing your support for ending the forever wars. Some thought you were "validating" Ingraham just by appearing on her show. Why do you think it's valuable to go on shows like that? 

I believe in the First Amendment, and I believe that you have to reach as many audiences as possible, and you have to engage in wide debate. Laura Ingraham has millions of followers. She's going to have millions of followers whether I go on her show or not. So the idea that I'm "validating" it doesn't measure up with the facts. It's one thing if I went on some show that had a small audience and was giving them a credibility boost, but Ingraham's show doesn't need that. 

I don't think progressives should be afraid to go into forums and articulate our ideas and build a growing coalition. Otherwise, how are we ever going to get our policies through? Now, if someone is on those programs, I think that they have an obligation to speak out for their values and you shouldn't be going on a show and, and agreeing with the host if they're saying things that are offensive or saying things that are contrary to what you believe. 

President-elect Joe Biden's got a history of being a hawkish Democrat, and his administration is shaping up to be a lot of familiar faces, probably not people that are terribly divergent from his foreign policy views. What are you hoping for from the Biden administration when it comes to national security and foreign policy?

I'm hoping we end the war in Yemen and I've been encouraged by preliminary conversations with people in Biden's team. I think they understand the moral urgency of the situation. I believe [Biden's nominee for secretary of state] Tony Blinken is going to make it a priority to stop our support for the Saudis and stop the bombing in Yemen. That has to be a priority. 

I'm working with Sen. Bernie Sanders on a war powers resolution to make sure that Congress has to be consulted before we get into any other wars.

What do you think Biden should do about the remaining US troops in Afghanistan?

He should pull them out. There needs to be a peace negotiation, and then we ought to leave. That's what's in the interest of humanitarian considerations, that women and children are dying there every day as we speak. And that's in the United States' interest. We're still spending $50 billion a year there. That would pay for almost-free college for every American. That would alternately pay for high-speed internet for every American. The costs have been staggering and the cost to human life is staggering. So we need to leave. 

We should make it clear that if there's ever emerging threats or terrorist threats to our homeland from [Afghanistan], we reserve the right to conduct and we reserve the right to go in again. But, there's no point in having a permanent presence there. 

For the past five years, Republicans have been terrified of offending Trump and in some cases abandoned their long-held principles for free market economics to appease Trump and his base.

After the Capitol insurrection, will Republicans still express that kind of fealty to Trump because they're afraid he'll support a primary challenge?

It's the first time I've seen a break. Not just by lawmakers, but also by [Trump's] Republican friends.

I think the images of the Capitol being stormed, it really shifted people's mindsets. There's something about the sacredness of the Capitol, about a belief in stability for American democracy. Conservatives are the last ones who want to see some revolution in this country. And I think those images scared people of what we've become. So I used to think that Trump would run again and now I think that seems very unlikely. I think events of January 6th were a game changer.

Trump has stoked conspiracy theories and those conspiracy theories were obviously a huge factor in the minds of the people who got violent at the Capitol. A repeated mantra from this hardcore Trump supporters is that - even though Trump's lawyers were laughed out of court - there was enough voter fraud that the election was effectively stolen and that they now no longer trust democracy. 

Moving forward, what do you think about the state of American democracy in the sense that a great many millions of people have lost faith in it because of blatant lies? 

It's a big challenge for us. I think on the one hand you've had parts of democracy working, you had Republican state legislatures vote for certification. You had Republican secretaries of state stand up to this president. You had a Republican appointed judges rule against the president. You had a Republican senate majority leader and a Republican vice president stand up to the president. But how do you overcome the spread of conspiracy theories and alternative reality, is one of the challenges for our time. 

Obviously we need to rethink the role that social media has had in encouraging diversion realities and how we try to structure and design social media so that there are common sources of information. We have to look at education across the country in terms of giving people the ability to sort out facts from conspiracy theory. And then we have to look at the communities that have been left out and why and why some of the anger may be there and the anxiousness may be there with the changes the country is going through, and how to respect the dignity of these places that have been left behind. 

And if we can do that, you're not going to get to everyone, but maybe you'll get to some, and that builds a coalition of people going forward.

I think there's two challenges for the country. The challenge of economically-left behind places and people where you don't have economic wealth generation, without basic healthcare, without basic housing. 

And then you have the deeper question, and that is the cultural challenge. I mean, one of the reasons that this country has produced Obama, Trump, and AOC within a few election cycles is because we're searching with great difficulty in how we've become a multi-racial multi-ethnic democracy. And when you look at the immigration post-'65 from non-European countries - I mean we're the most diverse we've ever been in our nation's history - it's easy to conceive of a nation on philosophical principles if there is also a cultural similarity. 

To conceive of a nation on philosophical principles, of a commitment to our constitution, when you have such incredible racial diversity, such incredible religious diversity and the racial history we do, is a very, very difficult project. And I think a large part of our challenges - how do we begin to improve the communication between Americans who come perhaps from very different perspectives - I think that just the awareness of said difficulty of that project, that having greater respect and humility in how we talk to each other, trying to lower the temperature of accusations, is something that leaders should aspire for. 

I guess the point is we need a bold economic vision, but we need to couple that with leadership that looks for finding commonalities of Americans with great differences. And it's a difficult project, but there's never been a multiracial, multiethnic democracy in the history of the world. And so what we're trying to do is very hard as well. 

In the Congress, we need to begin a dialogue with each other in ways that lowers the volume of the screaming on cable news and looks for ways to respect Americans and understand their anxieties, understand their perspectives, and find some common fabric for this country.

Are there any Republican colleagues who you're hopeful can help you in that effort to lower the temperature? 

I have a very good relationship with Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin. We've done things together with Jodey Arrington in Texas. I went to Hal Rogers' district in Kentucky to have conversations.

One of the things I think we need in America is sister cities. We have sister cities with countries overseas, but what about the sister cities with Palo Alto, California and Jefferson, Iowa?

I think we have to stand firm on our values, but figure out how do we understand and appreciate the misconceptions, the anger, and common ground. I guess it comes down to your fundamental belief of a fundamental decency of the American people. I think there is, of course, we're all a product of her upbringing. 

Now, my family hasn't faced some of the piercing hate and segregation that certainly African-Americans have faced in this country. So I don't want to minimize the problems around race and the changes in the face of leadership and the reactions that caused. 

But I think the way to solve that is to have more exchanges between members of Congress going to each other's districts, learning and recognizing, and talking to communities with an openness and not having a moral judgment in doing so. It's a little bit abstract because there's not a concrete three-point program that is going to suddenly find a common culture in America. But, I think ultimately it's the responsibility of leaders.

Take Lincoln's famous speech on July 4th, the question was, how could you be a German and be American, or be French and be American, or be a Norwegian and be American - ironic given that Trump said he wanted Norwegians in this country - but back in Lincoln's time, Norwegians weren't considered American because you had to trace your heritage back to the founders to be a true American. And Lincoln said famously in that speech that there's a mistake chord that extends from any American who believes in freedom and liberty. 

Of course, Lincoln was half-poet, half-political leader, but the question is how do we have that kind of leadership in communities across America that allow us to have difficult conversations and yet search for some common identity? 

I actually think you could probably split politicians into two buckets. To me, the highest obligation of those who are serving - more than the programs they're offering - are they contributing to finding a common American narrative and vision, or are they further dividing it? 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: FBI warns of potential boogaloo violence during Jan. 17 rallies

    The rallies are part of what members of the violent far-right and libertarian boogaloo movement are hoping will be a nationwide “armed march” on Capitol Hill and all 50 state capitols next Sunday.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Fired for storming the Capitol? Why most workers aren’t protected for what they do on their own time

    Can you be fired for joining a violent mob that storms the Capitol?Of course you can. Among the jarring images of white insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was a man marching through the building holding a Trump flag with his work ID badge still draped around his neck.It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to zoom in on the badge and alert his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing, a Maryland direct mail printing company. The company promptly fired the man and contacted the FBI, issuing a statement that “any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity.” Even though the Capitol Police let all but 14 of the rioters walk away, the FBI and District of Columbia police have begun tracking them down. Other companies have also taken action against employees identified in the many photos from inside the Capitol. Even the CEO of a data analytics firm found himself without a job following his arrest.Based on my experience as a law professor and lawyer specializing in employment law, I doubt that Navistar management is losing sleep over whether its decision was legally justified. It’s not even a close case. Non-unionized workers in the United States – about 90% of all workers – are employed at-will. That means you can be terminated at any time, without notice, for any reason. It doesn’t even have to be a good reason. Unless the company has guaranteed your job in writing, or there is a specific law that protects your conduct – such as laws protecting union organizing or whistleblowing – your fate is up to them.The law is more protective when it comes to unionized workers and government employees. These workers may have the right to be terminated only for cause, and they might get a hearing process prior to being disciplined. Government workers are also protected by the First Amendment, particularly when it comes to free speech in their capacity as citizens rather than speech related to the workplace. That’s why the teachers and off-duty police officers spotted at the Capitol have only been suspended pending investigations, rather than fired outright. For these workers, their fate may depend on whether they were peacefully participating in the day’s earlier rally – an activity that would be considered protected speech – as opposed to engaging in violence or joining the capitol invasion, which would be unprotected illegal conduct. Things get murky if these government workers were displaying white supremacist symbols, like a confederate flag, at the rally. Courts have recognized limits on the public speech of police officers to uphold public confidence, community relations and department morale. But as the Brennan Center, a liberal-leaning law and public policy institute, observed in an August 2020 report, “few law enforcement agencies have policies that specifically prohibit affiliating with white supremacist groups.” The absence of such policies could make it harder for departments to later discipline off-duty police officers for their role.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]State lawmakers who participated are a different matter. Because they were elected by the people, they can’t be removed like ordinary employees. That might require a recall election or a state impeachment process.But for most of the folks who snapped selfies in the Capitol – or ended up in someone else’s – if they don’t get a knock on the door from the FBI, they may soon be getting one from HR.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elizabeth C. Tippett, University of Oregon.Read more: * A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present during the US Capitol riot * Federal leaders have two options if they want to rein in TrumpElizabeth C. Tippett does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

    Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

    President-elect Joe Biden appeared on television last week as a bipartisan group of lawmakers huddled in an undisclosed location to protect them from a violent mob that was ransacking the U.S. Capitol. “The whole room went silent,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recalled as everyone listened to Biden denounce the insurrection and call for calm. The respectful manner in which the lawmakers listened to Biden during one of America's darkest moments gave Klobuchar hope that the new president has an opportunity to guide the country past the tumultuous final stretch of Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Arrested, Charged in Capitol Riot

    Larry Rendall Brock Jr., an Air Force veteran seen brandishing zip tie handcuffs during the pro-Trump siege at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Sunday in Texas.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man

    Patric Ferguson, 29, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him in the backseat of a squad car, police said.

  • Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief says his effort to get help was thwarted - paper

    The former chief of the federal force, Steven Sund, told the Washington Post his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd President Donald Trump had invited to Washington to protest against his defeat was probably going to be much larger than earlier demonstrations. Sund's remarks were in contrast with those from officials in other branches of government, who said after Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last Wednesday that they could have provided more people to secure it – but no one from the Capitol Police asked.

  • Companies suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers

    Some of the world's biggest companies said on Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. They include two of the biggest U.S banks, J.P Morgan Chase and Citigroup, the world's largest hotel company, Marriot as well the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of 36 independent companies that provide healthcare insurance. It follows last Wednesday's violence in Washington, when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the formal recognition of Trump's defeat. Five people died, including a police officer. JPMorgan and Citigroup said they will pause all political action committee donations, over the coming months. In a memo to employees seen by Reuters, Citigroup's global government affairs head, Candi Wolff said "We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law." They had previously donated to Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who led the charge against the certification of Biden's win. Other major U.S. companies like Ford and Walmart haven't paused donations yet, but a Walmart spokesman said they will factor in last week's events to their review process. Meanwhile, the digital payments company Stripe said it would stop processing payments for Trump's campaign website following the riot. And late Sunday the PGA tweeted that its board voted to strip the 2022 PGA golf championship away from the Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

  • Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

  • Acting Australian PM compares Capitol attack to BLM protests and says Twitter ‘censoring’ Trump

    'A lot of things on Twitter previously haven't received that sort of condemnation or indeed censorship,' says McCormack

  • Indonesian plane crew did not report emergency before it plunged into sea, investigator says

    The crew of the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed off Jakarta at the weekend with 62 people aboard did not declare an emergency or report technical problems before it suddenly plunged into the sea, an investigator said Monday. Authorities have so far been unable to explain why the 26-year-old plane crashed just four minutes after takeoff, but say they've pinpointed the location of the black boxes. A recording of conversations with air traffic control pointed to routine exchanges, and there was no communication as the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea, said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo. "It's like a normal conversation and nothing suspicious," he told AFP. "There's no talk of an emergency or something like that." The preliminary data suggested it was "most likely" the plane was intact when it hit the water Saturday, he added. "But we don't know at this stage" what caused the crash, Utomo said. There were 62 Indonesian passengers and crew aboard the half-full flight, including 10 children.

  • China condemns U.S. as Taiwan welcomes lifting of curbs on ties

    China condemned the United States on Monday for scrapping curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials, saying nobody could prevent China's "reunification", while Taiwan's foreign minister hailed the U.S. move as a sign of "global partnership". U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the change on Saturday, in the waning days of the Republican Trump administration before Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency on Jan. 20.

  • Indonesia green-lights emergency use of Chinese vaccine

    Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority on Monday green-lighted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd., with vaccinations of high-risk groups expected to start later this week. Conditional vaccination of healthcare workers and other civil servants using the vaccine, called CoronaVac, is expected to begin this week. “Based on the data and considering the guidance from (the World Health Organization), CoronaVac has met the requirements to get the permit to use the vaccine,” the chief of Indonesia Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, Penny Lukito, said at a news conference.

  • New York State Bar Association moves to oust Rudy Giuliani

    The group is a private professional association and revoking Giuliani's membership does not mean he would lose his law license.

  • The ‘zip tie guy’ at the Capitol just got arrested. He once worked at a Florida bar

    Among the disturbing pictures that emerged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week was of a masked man in full tactical gear wielding zip ties in the Senate chamber.