The stock of Progressive (NYSE:PGR, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $94.23 per share and the market cap of $55.1 billion, Progressive stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Progressive is shown in the chart below.


Because Progressive is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 16.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.27% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Progressive has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Progressive at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Progressive is poor. This is the debt and cash of Progressive over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Progressive has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $42.6 billion and earnings of $9.65 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Progressive is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Progressive over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Progressive is 16.6%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 44.9%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Progressive's ROIC is 10.91 while its WACC came in at 4.35. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Progressive is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Progressive (NYSE:PGR, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 93% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Progressive stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

