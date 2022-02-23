'A progressive vision': Rep. Rashida Tlaib to deliver liberal response to President Biden's State of the Union

WASHINGTON – Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib will deliver the Working Families Party's response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

The president's opposing party typically offers a rebuttal of the speech – this year, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the speech – but it is less common for a member of the president's own party to offer a formal response even under the umbrella of another political organization.

Tlaib's address will likely highlight major points of divide between liberal and moderate Democrats, who remain split over key portions of Biden's agenda in advance of the looming midterm elections.

Progressives remain frustrated that moderate Democrats, like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have blocked the social safety net platform of Biden's agenda, in the form of the Build Back Better Act, and voting rights legislation.

Tlaib is a member of the liberal "squad," and is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

"It should not be this hard to deliver on healthcare, climate, housing, child care, safety, voting rights, clean water and so much more," Tlaib said. Democrats are in the majority and must set a new course that moves with a sense of urgency. Our communities deserve for us to act now."

Working Families National Director Maurice Mitchell said Tlaib will "articulate a progressive vision for how we can meet the basic needs of the American people, and ensure all of us can thrive.”

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (2nd L) becomes emotional as she speaks as Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) (L) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) (R) look on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in December.

According to Politico which first reported the news, Tlaib will argue that liberals have backed Biden's agenda and that Republicans and some Democrats have blocked further progress. She is expected to directly name some of them. Tlaib also plans to call on Biden to cancel student loan debt and for the election of more progressives.

The progressive Working Families Party is an independent political party that has supported challenges to incumbent Democrats from the left. The party eventually endorsed Biden in 2020, after previously backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and then Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the nomination.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) speaks as Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) (R) listens during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rep. Bowman held to news conference to discuss the "African American History Act."

This marks the fifth time the Working Families Party will respond to a presidential joint address to both chambers of Congress. Past Working Families Party speakers include progressive Democratic Reps. Jamal Bowman of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and current Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, the state's Democratic lieutenant governor.

Biden will deliver his State of the Union remarks on March 1. He previously addressed the chamber last April, on the eve of his 100th day in office.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rashida Tlaib to give progressive response to President Biden's SOTU