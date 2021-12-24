Progressives backtrack on ‘defund the police’ push
Former NFL player and evangelist Jack Brewer on progressive’s backtracking over liberal crime policies amid the crime surge in their cities and two Democrat politicians getting carjacked.
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but failed to get him help.
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
Charlene Rubush solved the puzzle — and that's when the outrage started.
Trump told Candice Owens this week that "the vaccine worked" and people who get very sick "are the ones that don't take the vaccine."
Steph Curry was determined to take a 3-pointer on this possession.
Coach Dan Mullen entered his fourth year at Florida eager to make the next step. By Thursday night’s Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, the season couldn’t end fast enough for the Gators. Other than bragging rights against UCF and personal pride, little was at stake for Florida during a 29-17 loss at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Mullen and two top assistants were long gone. Sacks leader Zachary ...
Gayle's daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, introduced their son Luca to Oprah over the holidays in 2021. Watch ta video of their first meeting.
The group at Apple Together has called for a walkout on Twitter. Their demands include a more respectful workplace and paid sick time.
A Minneapolis jury reached an "outcome" in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist.
Kyle Shanahan didn't hide his displeasure after a failed fourth-and-6 pass attempt.
Thermal visual concealment could change the future of the battlefield. Here's how it works.
The judge ordered Brent Brown be held without bail in the case of Madelyn Allen, who prosecutors said was found in his basement covered in coal dust.
It's the ultimate backdoor to the postseason, with Rutgers not only failing to win six games, but getting in at the 11th hour.
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in … The post Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus appeared first on BGR.
Oak Brook police said four people were shot inside Oakbrook Center Thursday evening. One person is in custody.