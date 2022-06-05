Progressive's (NYSE:PGR) Dividend Will Be US$0.10

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.10 per share on the 15th of July. This means the annual payment will be 1.6% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Progressive's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Progressive's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.41, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Progressive has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Progressive's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Progressive might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Progressive that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

