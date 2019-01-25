Progressives Swoon Over Elizabeth Warren’s Wealth Tax Proposal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 22, 2019. Warren has made tackling economic inequality a major theme of her 2020 presidential bid. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Giusti)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to tax the wealth of the country’s super-rich has met with elation from the political left, which has long pressed Democrats for more ambitious plans to curb economic inequality.

“I still think guillotines might be more efficient, but a wealth tax is a decent alternative,” deadpanned Alex Lawson, executive director of the nonprofit Social Security Works, who emphasized that he was joking.

“It’s a very exciting and interesting idea in terms of how we talk about wealth inequality,” said Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America who has vocally argued for higher taxation on the rich.

Warren, who hopes to secure the Democratic nomination for president, announced Thursday that she would levy a 2 percent tax on assets over $50 million and a 3 percent tax on assets over $1 billion. Ocasio-Cortez shook up the national tax debate weeks ago with her call, in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” to subject income over $10 million to a 70 percent marginal tax rate.

In the “60 Minutes” interview, Ocasio-Cortez referred to earnings above the $10 million threshold as the “tippy-top” ― language Warren borrowed when promoting her own plan on Twitter.

The ultra-rich have rigged our economy & rigged our tax rules. We need structural change. That’s why I’m proposing something brand-new: An annual wealth tax on the tippy-top 0.1%. We’d get $3 trillion in new revenue to invest in rebuilding the middle-class. Let’s make it happen. pic.twitter.com/B0ImiSTxez — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 25, 2019

Now Ocasio-Cortez’s grassroots allies, including the group Justice Democrats, which played a pivotal role in Ocasio-Cortez’s victory in her June primary, are praising Warren’s addition to the tax debate as the Massachusetts senator’s presidential campaign ramps up. (Justice Democrats has not yet endorsed in the race.)

“The wealth tax is exactly the kind of populist policy America needs as we face systemic crises around climate change, inequality, and structural racism,” said Waleed Shahid, a spokesman for Justice Democrats.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which endorsed Warren’s presidential candidacy almost the moment she announced it on Dec. 31, also gushed about the wealth tax.

“A wealth tax on the richest heirs, heiresses, mega-millionaires, and billionaires would create trillions of dollars that could be used on priorities like expanding Medicare and Social Security benefits, letting students graduate public college without debt, free child care, and creating millions of jobs through a Green New Deal,” said Stephanie Taylor, a co-founder of the PCCC.

I’m glad that Elizabeth Warren is stepping up to the plate. Winnie Wong, co-founder, People for Bernie Sanders

Warren’s plan, developed by the Berkeley economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, is projected to raise $2.75 trillion in revenue from just 75,000 families over a 10-year period if implemented. In their analysis, Zucman and Saez assume that wealthy households will respond to the changes by reducing their taxable net worth by about 15 percent.

Perhaps more importantly, Warren’s plan aims to narrow economic inequality by limiting the accumulation of concentrated wealth at the “tippy-top” of the earnings spectrum.

In an email to HuffPost, Zucman described the tax as “the right answer to the dramatic increase in inequality ― the defining challenge of our time.”

A key innovation of the wealth tax is its extension beyond the income of wealthy individuals, whether in wages or investments, to the assets they accumulate over time.

Saez and fellow French economist Thomas Piketty conducted the formative research demonstrating that the accumulation of asset wealth plays a significantly greater role than annual income in the concentration of money in the hands of a few.

In Piketty’s best-selling book Capital in the Twenty-First Century, he entertains the idea of imposing a 1 percent tax on net worths of $1.3 to $6.5 million, and a 2 percent tax on those of $6.5 million or more.

Warren’s plan is not entirely unprecedented in recent U.S. politics. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) listed a 1 percent tax on household wealth above $21 million as one of several potential financing options for the “Medicare for all” legislation he rolled out in September 2017.