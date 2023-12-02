Project Downtown receives no bids

Dec. 1—The city of Pullman received no offers from contractors for Project Downtown when it held a bid opening Thursday morning.

Project Downtown is a city-led effort to revitalize the town's streets, public spaces and infrastructure. The project includes all updated utilities like water, sewer, electricity and more, as well as new sidewalks, paved streets and landscaping.

To stay on the project's schedule, Sarah Phelan-Blamires said contractors needed to submit their bids to the city by 10 a.m. After that, city staff would have reviewed the documents from crews willing to do the work.

City Administrator Mike Urban said it's not unheard of to receive no bids, but it's also not normal.

He said the city was aware local contractors were contacted about the bid. Staff are reaching out to understand what factors contributed to the lack of submissions.

Once a consensus has been reached, staff will present alternatives for the project to the city council in a future meeting.

Urban said this impacts the project's schedule, because the city doesn't have a contractor to build the project. He said staff are trying to find a path forward to get the project back on track. He added the city is hoping to find a solution to remedy the snag.