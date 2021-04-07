Project EJECT: Meridian man sentenced to federal prison for CEFCO robberies

Bill Graham, The Meridian Star, Miss.
·1 min read

Apr. 7—A Meridian man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to two armed robbery charges.

Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Henry T. Wingate to serve 108 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt H. Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives.

He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and restitution to victims.

According to a news release, Jimison entered a CEFCO store on Highway 19 North on Feb. 13, 2019, and demanded money from clerks at both registers. Jimison kept his right hand in his pocket, causing the clerks to believe he was carrying a gun.

According to authorities, Jimison entered the Highway 39 CEFCO store on Feb. 25, 2019, wearing a white piece of clothing around his face and head, and brandishing an assault rifle. There were two customers in the store along with the clerk on duty. Jimison took money from the customers and from the store's register, officials said.

Jimison was indicted on June 16, 2020 and pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Meridian Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. Project EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness.

Recommended Stories

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre fled to a friend's luxury yacht to escape public outrage over mass shootings

    Wayne LaPierre spoke about the yacht in a deposition filed over the weekend as part of the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • NASA reportedly sent an email to employees seeking volunteers to help staff facilities for unaccompanied migrant children

    The request comes amid a struggle to find space for the growing number of migrant children, leaving thousands stuck in facilities unsuitable for kids.

  • Dominic Raab delays Oxfam funding amid fresh sex allegations

    Oxfam has been temporarily stopped from receiving UK aid funds just weeks after a three-year Government ban was lifted, amid fresh allegations of sexual misconduct by staff. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, last night confirmed he was delaying the resumption of funding after two senior aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were suspended last week. The charity was previously blocked from bidding for UK funds in the wake of the 2018 aid scandal in Haiti, when it was accused of covering up allegations of sexual exploitation by some of its workers based in the country after the 2010 earthquake. The disclosure led to further claims against other UK-aid organisations. Oxfam apologised in the wake of the scandal and in February was said to have undertaken significant reforms by the Charity Commission, paving the way for it begin bidding for aid funding again. However, last week it was rocked by fresh allegations, revealed by The Times, which included claims of sexual exploitation, bullying and mismanagement in the DRC. Confirming that funding would be paused again, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “All organisations bidding for UK aid must meet the high standards of safeguarding required to keep the people they work with safe. “Given the most recent reports which call into question Oxfam’s ability to meet those standards, we will not consider any new funding to Oxfam until the issues have been resolved.” Whitehall sources stressed the pause was not a full-blown suspension, adding that ministers were awaiting further updates on the latest allegations. Oxfam has not resumed bidding for funds again. It follows 24 hours after ministers vowed to withdraw funding from aid charities that failed to meet its safeguarding standards in response to a damning Parliamentary inquiry into sexual abuse int he sector. In a report released last December, the Commons international development committee warned that the issue remained “a scourge” on the international development sector, which had “effectively become the last safe haven for perpetrators”. Sarah Champion, the chair of the committee, told The Telegraph: “Safeguarding needs to be hard wired into all aid projects due to the inherent vulnerability of recipients. I urge the FCDO to proactively look at all aid organisations in receipt of taxpayers’ funds and make sure preventing abuse is at their core.” Oxfam commissioned an external investigation into its DRC office last November but staff are said to have raised concern over the length of the probe. Whistleblowers are reported to have issued “numerous detailed reports” about the situation to national and regional managers and directly to Oxfam’s leadership and safeguarding teams in Oxford. On Tuesday night an Oxfam spokesman said: “The steps we are taking in the Democratic Republic of Congo reflect our commitment to tackle abuses of power. We are aware of the FCDO statement and are seeking further information. The Charity Commission and FCDO have been notified appropriately and we will continue to keep them informed as the investigation concludes its work.”

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bureaucracy is 'crippling' the US and hindering progress

    "Take 10 small business owners out to lunch and ask them what they need to do to meet local, state and federal regulations, and you will understand."

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • Harvey Weinstein timeline: How the scandal unfolded

    Key developments in the saga surrounding the film producer.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Trump breaks his silence on Matt Gaetz, says he 'never' asked for a preemptive pardon and 'it must be remembered' that Gaetz denied the sex-trafficking allegations against him

    Trump's two-sentence statement on Wednesday was the first time he spoke out publicly on news that Gaetz is under a federal criminal investigation.

  • Jillian Michaels says she can 'slow aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's on to something

    While a healthy diet and an active lifestyle can help longevity, limiting stress and maintaining relationships are important too, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsOscar winner Scott Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, sending him to the ER

  • Andrew Giuliani says he plans to run for New York governor against Cuomo

    Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House staffer and the son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.Why it matters: Despite a flood of sexual misconduct allegations and a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still expected to run for reelection next year. A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What they're saying: "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. "I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he added."It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground and the truth is the assembly in State Senate is to blame as well."Between the lines: Giuliani's bid for the governor's mansion has been encouraged by conservative donors and political figures, and would have the backing of former President Trump, a source tells the Examiner.He hopes to "challenge Cuomo’s handling of crime, taxes, education, and the mutiny of New Yorkers from the state," the Examiner notes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • US Air Force's new F-15EX fighter aircraft finally has a name

    The Air Force officially rolled out its new F-15EX fighter jet and announced the name, which is closely related to the plane's predecessors.

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsOscar winner Scott Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, sending him to the ER

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was different for the man who operated it.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face in Random Attack on Easter in Philadelphia

    Surveillance footage has captured the moment that an Asian woman, 27, was slapped in broad daylight by a homeless man in Center City, Philadelphia. The suspect, identified by police as Alex White, 30, approached two women walking down the street and slapped one of them in the face, according to NBC Philadelphia. An unnamed man who was near the incident was able to provide the footage obtained from his security cameras.

  • Pfizer's CEO says Trump mentioned the upcoming election when discussing the COVID-19 vaccine

    Trump has accused Pfizer of waiting to announce its trial results after the election "because they didn't have the courage to do it before."

  • Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

    Bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that's been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated, Norwegian maritime officials said Wednesday. “Life and health are always the first priority during an incident like this, and it must be safe to carry out the rescue,” said Hans Petter Mortensholm, emergency director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration. The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — even though it was listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.