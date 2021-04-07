Project EJECT: Meridian man sentenced to federal prison for CEFCO robberies

Apr. 7—A Meridian man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to two armed robbery charges.

Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Henry T. Wingate to serve 108 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt H. Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives.

He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and restitution to victims.

According to a news release, Jimison entered a CEFCO store on Highway 19 North on Feb. 13, 2019, and demanded money from clerks at both registers. Jimison kept his right hand in his pocket, causing the clerks to believe he was carrying a gun.

According to authorities, Jimison entered the Highway 39 CEFCO store on Feb. 25, 2019, wearing a white piece of clothing around his face and head, and brandishing an assault rifle. There were two customers in the store along with the clerk on duty. Jimison took money from the customers and from the store's register, officials said.

Jimison was indicted on June 16, 2020 and pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Meridian Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. Project EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness.