Project Gigabit: Five counties to get 'lightning fast' broadband

Around 59,000 homes in five counties will benefit from "lightning fast" broadband as part of a £5bn project, the government has said.

Contracts worth £110m will bring faster speeds of 1,000Mbps to Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Ministers said Project Gigabit would help households that would have otherwise missed out on faster connections.

Work could start this summer.

With internet speeds across the UK averaging around 73 Mbps, a speed of 1 gigabit would - on paper - make a big difference to most users.

The Conservative government, in its 2019 manifesto, said that it wanted 85% of the population to have access to gigabit broadband by 2025, with the whole country benefiting from the same speed by 2030.

Commercial companies were expected to deliver the necessary upgrades to much of the UK, but the target cannot be hit without government intervention in harder-to-reach areas.

Areas included in Project Gigabit:

Bedfordshire: Millbrook and Haynes

Berkshire: Areas around Maidenhead and Windsor

Buckinghamshire: Bow Brickhill and Stoke Goldington

Hertfordshire: areas around Hertsmere, Hitchin and Harpenden

Northamptonshire: Ecton and Greatworth,

The independent provider, Cityfibre, will be installing the new services.

The data and digital infrastructure minister Julia Lopez said: "The possibilities for economic growth are endless, with next-generation connections to hard-to-reach parts of these counties being established soon."

Mike Hallam, from West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We welcome this announcement, it will provide significant benefits to local businesses and residents to help improve their internet connectivity."

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council, said faster connections would bring economic and social benefits

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said: "Milton Keynes is pleased that the reach of full fibre broadband will be further extended through this new contract and effective joint working between Milton Keynes City Council and the new supplier.

"We look forward to more residents and businesses being able to obtain ultra-fast broadband services and all the economic and social benefits new fibre infrastructure will provide"

The Labour party has committed to allowing the project to continue if it wins the next election, although there has been some criticism of the speed of its delivery.

