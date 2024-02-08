Project GREEN's winter forums give gardeners the tools to become self-sustainable

The 2nd Sunday Garden Forums are cosponsored by Project GREEN and the Iowa City Public Library and discuss topics about environmentalism from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from January to March every year.

Sustainability begins in the backyard.

That's Project GREEN's message each month at their second Sunday gatherings at the Iowa City Public LIbrary.

Project GREEN's trio of winter forums provide gardeners with the tools to make a significant impact on the environment. They offer educational opportunities, bolstered by guest speakers and discussion panels, every second Sunday of the month through March, which are free and open to the public.

"We try to focus our efforts on topics that have a broad range of interest," said Linda Schreiber, Project GREEN's garden forum coordinator.

February's Project GREEN forum will focus on sustainability and how to protect the environment through gardening.

Project GREEN, now in its 56th year as a nonprofit, stands for "Grow to Reach Environmental Excellence Now." Initially formed during the era of urban renewal in Iowa City as a beautification committee, the group maintains the same initiatives by working with the greater Iowa City area and state to beautify green spaces, parks, and the Iowa City Community School district grounds.

They also promotes environmental awareness within the community.

Januarary's meeting taught gardeners how to grow their own veggies. The March 10 forum will touch on trees and their important role in society.

"Tending Iowa's Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future," features premier scientists and experts consider what has happened to our land and outline viable solutions that benefit agriculture as well as the state’s human and wild residents. The book is edited by Connie Mutel.

Local sustainability starts in the garden

The latest winter forum on Sunday, Feb. 11 shines a spotlight on the future of sustainability and how residents can take action at home. With a focus on Iowa, discussions will be based on the book "Tending Iowa's Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future," which explores environmental problems by offering solutions to fight pollution and climate change.

"Tending Iowa's Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future" features essays and research from Iowa scientists and environmentalists, edited by Connie Mutel. Mutel is the former senior science writer at IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa College of Engineering. Mutel will lead a panel of writers who contributed to the book, including Dr. Keith Schilling, the State Geologist of Iowa who is also director of the University of Iowa's Geological Survey. Schilling will be joined by award-winning organic dairy farmer Francis Thicke.

"The book takes a comprehensive view on the interconnecting circles regarding Iowa's natural land, and that's why I wanted to do this book because I thought we had to," Mutel said.

"Tending Iowa's Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future" touches on water quality and extreme weather conditions. The comprehensive approach is an important mission for Mutel, who wants to open dialogue for those that already care about the environment and want to do more.

"All the authors don't necessarily have the same view," Mutel said. "The thing that I have enjoyed a lot with this book is the fact that I've been getting these different events with different people. It can be very energizing and inspiring to be a part of a live discussion; it's kind of uplifting. To be energized to do something."

Connie Mutel is a former senior science writer at IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa College of Engineering and will lead the discussion with a panel of writers who contributed to the book she edited, "Tending Iowa's Land."

Members of the Greater Iowa City community turn out for Project GREEN's 2nd Sundays Garden Forum at the ICPL.

Gardening techniques for everyone, young and old

While Project GREEN may have gotten its start as a beautification committee and still strives to make Iowa City beautiful, the organization also emphasizes the need to protect the environment.

The winter's first Project GREEN forum explored techniques on how to start an at-home garden. The March discussion will focus on trees and how a homeowner's investment can offset climate change.

2nd Sunday happens from 2 to 4 p.m. at the ICPL in meeting room A and will also be live streamed on the library’s YouTube channel.

Schreiber believes gardening is the future, which can potentially lead to a cleaner, healthy society. She encourages gardeners young and old to stop by and learn how they can make a difference in their gardens and at home.

"Take a little time and learn more about what these scientists and environmentalists have to say because Iowans can influence what the legislature does, and we need more Iowans caring about the environment,"Schreiber said.

