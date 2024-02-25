“Project Hug” diaper drive held in northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local organization worked to bring free diapers to families in need on Saturday.

The Diaper Collective of Northwest Arkansas partnered with Huggies and the National Diaper Bank Network for “Project Hug.”

Through an event at Sam’s Club in Springdale, people could participate in a donation drive either by going into the store and purchasing diapers or bringing packages of unused diaper and donating to the organization.

This is the third year of the partnership, but it is the first year they are accepting donations directly at Sam’s Club.

Plan Bentonville Design Week gathering ideas to grow the city

Madeline Simmons with Huggies says this is a problem that half of all families encounter.

“Currently about 1 in 2 families experience some sort of diaper need and that means at some point they don’t have the number of diapers that they need to keep their children dry. So what we’ve learned is by providing diapers to families it really helps them have a more sustainable lifestyle.”

All diapers, wipes and money donated today will go straight to the Diaper Collective of Northwest Arkansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.