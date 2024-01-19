Project to improve flood-prone section of N.C. 12 continues 24/7 next week

DUCK — Work improving a flood-prone section of N.C. 12 in Duck that began in October and continues into May shifted to a 24/7 schedule Sunday through Jan. 28.

The Town of Duck contracted with Fred Smith Company for $4,048,889 to complete its “Living Shoreline and Resiliency Project,” according to Kay Nickens, town spokesperson.

The multifaceted project accomplishes several town goals, including addressing safety concerns and providing environmental benefits and transportation alternatives, Nickens said in an email.

Planned sidewalk and bicycle lane improvements will “complete a series of recent sidewalk and bike lane improvements throughout Duck Village,” she said.

Fred Smith Company completed asphalt demolition and expedited its road reconstruction phase from four weeks to two weeks, “thereby reducing the amount of time vehicles drive on gravel as well as minimizing nighttime disruption,” according to a Jan. 12 Town of Duck press release.

The sidewalk between Cook Drive and Barrier Island Station in Duck remains closed, and due to the presence of heavy equipment and around-the-clock work and lane closures, the town encourages pedestrians and bicyclists to avoid the active construction area, according to the release.

The project is expected to finish in mid-May, according to the release. The town provides regular updates on its website and social media channels.

The project improves a 1,375-linear-foot stretch of N.C. 12., which the town identified as its most vulnerable road segment in a 2020 vulnerability assessment study.

Sections of N.C. 12 flood from storm surge, heavy rains and stormwater runoff, which blocks the area’s only evacuation route, emergency vehicles and resident travel, according to a town-funded March 2023 Draft Environmental Assessment.

The issue is “particularly acute” in areas where the road runs near the Currituck Sound—as the project area does, the 64-page assessment said. Because of the sound’s proximity and the loss of abutting marsh, the road section has become more vulnerable to closure from flooding.

“This trend is expected to continue in the future as the effects of climate change and sea level rise exacerbate the risk,” according to the assessment. The project raises the roadway above the 100-year floodplain.

North Carolina’s coast is expected to see water rise anywhere from 1 to 4 feet in the next 100 years, according to an Environmental Protection Agency analysis cited in the assessment.

The project in Duck includes three elements: Constructing “a stormwater chamber system for inland flooding,” elevating N.C. 12 and improving the shoreline by the roadway.

The third element will involve reestablishing the shoreline embankment and constructing “a living shoreline using native vegetation and breakwaters to minimize effects from storm surge and wave action erosion,” according to a March 2 public notice on the town website.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced its intent to assist in the funding of the project, according to the same notice.

The Living Shoreline and Resiliency Project funding partners include FEMA, the N.C. Emergency Management Division, the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, the Dare County Tourism Board and Dare County Soil & Water Conservation, according to Nickens.