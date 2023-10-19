Project to improve John F. Kennedy Park in Lincoln Park neighborhood begins

TechCrunch

The Federal Communications Commission officially began its effort to re-establish net neutrality at its monthly meeting today, with a proposed rule prohibiting broadband providers from favoring or throttling certain internet traffic. In its meeting today, the FCC voted 3:2 to put the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (or NPRM) up for public comment, after which it will go up for another vote in several months' time. "Safeguarding and Securing the Open Internet" is based on 2015's Open Internet Order, which classifies broadband as a "Title II" communication service, a distinction that has been debated for decades but ultimately makes perfect sense.