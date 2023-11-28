Project Puma in Davidson County revealed to be Dai Nippon Printing
Project Puma in Davidson County revealed to be Dai Nippon Printing
Project Puma in Davidson County revealed to be Dai Nippon Printing
Amazon has revealed more about its upcoming Fallout series on Prime Video. The company shared the first images from the show and gave Vanity Fair a sneak peek ahead of the series’ April debut.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Promoters are eager to gobble up the money that Saudi Arabia is pouring into boxing, but they had better be wary of the long-term consequences it could have on the sport in the U.S.
The truck was caught on camera from a few different angles as it was being towed from a spot on a street in San Francisco.
Amazon Web Services made a slew of announcements related to AI.
Pfizer and Amazon Web Services are just another example of how artificial intelligence is working in the background in healthcare.
Williams scored five TDs in Utah State's dramatic win over New Mexico to end the regular season.
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers swear by DeWalt's portability and power. Snap it up for $80 off while the sale lasts.
Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Kurama says the number one advantage of being open source is privacy and security -- companies can have complete control over their data, with full visibility into the inner-workings of the Plane platform. "That our software can be hosted by our customers on their own infrastructure, with all the protections from the public internet, is a key driver for Plane’s adoption," Kurama told TechCrunch. Founded last November by brothers Vamsi and Vihar Kurama, the initial Plane GitHub repository actually preceded the formal launch by several months, though it was primarily an internal tool to help the creators deal with various pain-points they suffered when managing clients at a previous IT consulting company they worked at.
He is also accused of creating fake women tech speakers.
Cyber Monday is upon us, but the hottest deals in town are at the AI Garage Sale, where you can try to convince an AI to sell you some worthless junk (or, a PS5) for any given price. AI Garage Sale is a surprisingly functional internet gag from Brain, a small Los Angeles-based art studio. Along the lines of a MSCHF project, AI Garage Sale is fully operable: you can actually haggle with a cast of AIs for deals on an eclectic mix of items you'd find at a garage sale, like a 1997 Tamagotchi, a CD of "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas and a collection of 200 Pogs.
Bungie has officially confirmed that the Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape is being delayed until June 4 of next year. This comes after the company laid off an unknown percentage of the team.
A pack of what appear to be stray dogs has been hounding a Houston-area car dealership and causing as much as $350,000 worth of damage.
With markets on a roll in recent months, a new Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll revealed a big appetite for the gift of stocks or other investments.
A YouTuber named RwanLink recreated Castle Town from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a Studio Ghibli film, though there are gameplay elements. It honors the game’s 25th anniversary.
Bugatti has revealed what the track-only Bolide looks like inside. The limited-edition model gets fixed seats and a removable X-shaped steering wheel.
Instagram unveiled their new Close Friends update. Is it something to fear? The post Is your Close Friends list about to get exposed? Gen Z-ers have thoughts on the new Instagram update appeared first on In The Know.
Adults don't mind sharing gossip — so long as little ones aren't listening.
US Senator Ron Wyden has written US Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter, asking him to release additional information about the project that apparently gives law enforcement agencies access to trillions of domestic phone records.
It's probably that this upcoming BMW Neue Klasse electric SUV model will be badged iX3 when it comes to the States.