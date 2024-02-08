Project to reduce wildfire risk

Feb. 8—Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor Cheryl Probert has cleared the way for a project designed to reduce the wildfire risk near the communities of Dixie and Comstock in southeastern Idaho County.

A draft environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact was released this week that encompasses a 34,343-acre project area. It builds on the Dixie Defensible Space Project aimed at community and firefighter safety by reducing nearby hazardous fuels.

"I've tallied it up and I think we're just under $100 million that we've spent in the last 20 years suppressing fires that were directly impacting that area," Probert said Wednesday. "The project has gone through a lot of evolution since 2017 which is when we started the collaboration."

The project was approved for emergency action under the Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscape, meaning it will have a combined 30-day public scoping and comment period and there will be no objection period.

Jeff Juel of the Friends of the Clearwater noted the Forest Service has had this project on the back burner since 2017 "and they've never told anybody it was an emergency. So we have very little time to react."

Juel said the emergency designation is "propaganda that logging prevents wildfire and that's not true. They want to sound like they're saving Dixie from wildfire when, in fact, they're not. It's to promote logging. It's illegal because they didn't have a previous comment period and they didn't scope it."

The project includes multiple methods of treatment on the ground, including 4,922 acres of timber harvest and 441 acres in the Gospel Hump Idaho Roadless Area where timber will be harvested through helicopter logging. Roadside fuel breaks will be created for 13 miles of road. Hand and mechanical thinning will take place on 330 acres surrounding private property and 390 acres of hand thinning will occur in riparian areas.

In the area around private property boundaries near Comstock the project will include 330 acres of hand thinning and piling. In the Gospel Hump Idaho Roadless Area 2,200 acres of prescribed fire are planned.

There will be temporary construction of about 15 miles of roads, including 1 mile in the Gospel Hump in an area where helicopter logging will not be feasible. It also includes the reconstruction, maintenance and improvement of 45 miles of existing road. New culverts will be installed to improve road conditions and nine miles of aquatic habitat improvement are planned in areas that are identified as fish habitat.

The completed project is expected to provide safety zones for the airstrip near the Dixie Work Center, create defensible space adjacent to private property and provide safe evacuation routes for local residents.

Probert explained that the Gospel Hump is included in the project because "it butts right up against that Comstock area on the southeast part of town. So we worked very closely with our collaborative groups and fire management and the Idaho Roadless Commission to design treatment in that community protection zone. Idaho Roadless Rule allows commercial harvest and roads if you need them in the community protection zones."

Probert pointed out the history of devastating wildfires in the area, including the Williams Creek Fire in 2022 that threatened the community of nearby Orogrande.

A similar community protection project took place near Orogrande the year before the fire and "that unit is really what knocked the intensity down. ... It went from a running crown fire to a ground fire and skipped around the town. So we have some local history on how these sorts of treatments are effective."

She added that the temporary roads, including the 1 mile in the Gospel Hump area, would eventually be restored back to their natural contour. The finding of no significant impact was based on the temporary nature of the road building.

Because of the importance of getting this project done, Probert said, the Forest is using the authority under the Wildfire Crisis Management in Infrastructure law for emergency approval. Following the 30-day scoping and comment period on the environmental analysis, the agency will review the comments and make changes if needed or augment the analysis and then go forward.

"We've been collaborating and meeting and developing this proposed action since 2017," she said. "And then we've had fires and gone back and we've really focused this project around the community themselves in order to really address those most pressing issues first so we have treatments around the communities and along the road to the safety zone at the (Dixie) airstrip."

The project also includes consideration for all wildlife species and old growth and trying to protect the longevity of what old growth timber exists in the area.

"We are in compliance with the Forest Plan minimum, but in this particular area fire has really impacted old growth as well. But we're trying to maintain into the future a more resilient ecosystem."

Actual work is not likely to begin until fall and will take place in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho County under the Good Neighbor Authority. The total cost of the project is unknown and depends on the various treatments and revenue from timber sales.

"I want to emphasize how important it is getting ahead in our communities and really trying to be proactive in these areas that we know wildfire is coming," Probert said. "We want to build more resilient communities and have ingress and egress for residents and the public and this is an area that history has shown that was going to have more fires."

