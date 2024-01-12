Project will replace and widen bridge on U.S. Highway 11 in Cottondale

A $6.19 million bridge replacement and widening project will begin Monday in Tuscaloosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

A new bridge will be built adjacent to the current bridge at U.S. Highway 11 (Skyland Boulevard East) over Norfolk Southern Railroad near Clearview Hills in Cottondale.

ALDOT says no lane closures will occur until June and July. Motorists will have to use an alternate route during those two months because of a full road closure. Work-zone speed limits will be posted for the duration of the road work.

The project is expected to be completed this fall, weather permitting.

The replacement bridge will have one lane in each direction and a dual left-turn lane, along with a sidewalk on the east side of the bridge.

Newell and Bush, a Montgomery firm, is handling the construction.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Project will replace, widen U.S. Highway 11 bridge in Cottondale