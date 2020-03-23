As the lack of personal protective equipment continues to be a growing concern amid the novel coronavirus crisis, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell is offering his creative resources during this time of need.

On Instagram, Maxwell posted a statement to his digital community responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is important for us to come together now not only for each other but most importantly for the communities that rely on us," the statement read.

The designer said his staff would begin focusing creative efforts on manufacturing PPE, starting with gowns.

"We have spent the last week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns and are proud to provide these much-needed items to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this crisis," he said in the statement.

(MORE: Gov. Cuomo in touch with Christian Siriano to sew masks amid COVID-19 crisis)

Brandon Maxwell's brand will eventually design medical grade masks and gloves as more information becomes available on how to do so.

"Good Morning America" has reported that the U.S. has a stockpile of 13 million N95 respirator masks. Up to a billion might be needed over the next six months, according to the Trump administration.

In addition to Maxwell's announcement surrounding PPE, the fashion label will also be donating three wedding gowns to brides-to-be who have been impacted by financial hardship due to this crisis.

"A beacon of love and light," @SandrineCharles wrote in response to Maxwell's announcement.

"Every season we try to teach ourselves something new," Maxwell said in his Instagram caption. "This is not what we had hoped to learn this season, but like many others, we will meet the occasion with full hearts, optimism, and gratitude for the opportunity to serve."

(MORE: Zara, Christian Siriano, L'Oréal and more switch up facilities to help stop spread of coronavirus)

'Project Runway' judge and his staff to design medical grade masks and gloves originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com