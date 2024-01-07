Project Salina's Souper Bowl of Hope food drive aims to collect 58K cans of soup

The end of the NFL season is nearly here, which means it's time of this year's Souper Bowl of Hope food drive for Project Salina.

Beginning Jan. 27, Project Salina will be collecting soup cans to distribute to six area organizations.

This year's game, Super Bowl 58, means that Project Salina has set a goal of 58,000 cans to collect for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Salina Rescue Mission, Ashby House, Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) and Salina Grace.

The soup aisle at Dillons at 1201 W. Crawford St. in Salina. All area Dillons stores will be collecting soup during Project Salina's Souper Bowl of Hope drive beginning Jan. 27.

Project Salina will have volunteers on Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 27 to Feb. 10 collecting cans at all three Salina-area Dillons locations.

Businesses, churches and other groups are encouraged to support this food drive and can coordinate to have their cans dropped off at Dillons during those times or by delivering them to the Project Salina warehouse, 319 S. Fifth St. To coordinate donation dropoffs at the warehouse, contact Janie at 785-643-7143. Donations for this drive are not to go to the Food Bank.

Additionally, Project Salina is looking for volunteers to help collect cans at the Dillons locations during collection times from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 10.

For anyone interested in volunteering, contact Janie at 785-643-7143 or emailing projectsalina.com@gmail.com

Finally, in addition to the donation of soup cans, Project Salina will also be accepting financial donations for the organization to buy cans.

"A $30 cash donation enables us to purchase 60 cans of soup," Project Salina said.

Checks can be made, payable to Souper Bowl of Hope, and mailed to Souper Bowl, PO Box 2861, Salina, KS 67402. Cash and checks can also be dropped off at Central National Bank, 454 S. Ohio St. Write "Kristina Litchman, Souper Bowl" on the envelope, and clearly indicate a name to receive proper credit for the deposit. Donations can be made either in the bank's drive-thru or lobby.

