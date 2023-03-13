How ‘Project Yeti’ rescued UK tech from a Monday morning bloodbath

A customer lines up outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S. March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small - BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/REUTERS

On Friday afternoon, executives at the UK branch of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were still insisting that the lender was immune to the chaos engulfing its US parent.

Erin Platts, the head of SVB UK, held a panicked Zoom meeting with customers, seeking to reassure them that their deposits were safe.

Platts, an American who has worked for the bank for more than 18 years, was unable to stem the tide. Customers withdrew more than £3bn last week as the panic engulfing the American parent company, SVB Financial, spread to the UK bank. Its deposits dwindled from more than £10bn to around £6.7bn by Friday evening, according to sources with knowledge of its finances.

Officials alerted Jeremy Hunt to the bank's increasingly perilous financial position on Friday afternoon, as the Chancellor was preparing for a round of pre-Budget weekend broadcast interviews.

At ten minutes to midnight, The Bank of England seized control, saying it would put SVB UK into a insolvency procedure designed for failing banks by the end of the weekend. In a short statement, Threadneedle Street sought to downplay the drama, saying: “SVB UK has a limited presence in the UK and no critical functions supporting the financial system.”

Hunt and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey spoke early on Saturday. According to sources involved in the weekend’s rescue of the bank, the Government and regulators initially focused on the bank’s marginal impact on financial stability.

Privately, tech founders and investors were furious about statements downplaying the financial stability risk of SVB’s possible collapse. Any failure would be devastating for the tech industry and hundreds of start-ups were panicking about how they would pay staff.

MccLi0002694 City Minister Andrew Griffith, in his Treasury office. - Geoff Pugh

Andrew Griffith, the City minister, led talks with representatives from the start-up and venture capital world.

Tech groups pushed Griffith to take action, while hundreds of start-ups signed an open letter to Jeremy Hunt urging him to take action. They warned that the bank’s collapse presented an “existential threat” to the tech sector.

Story continues

One person involved in discussions over the weekend said: “After some significant political pressure from the tech industry, it became clear that leaving it to [collapse] wasn’t an option.”

Treasury officials sprung into action, launching what became codenamed “Project Yeti” and convening a hastily-arranged video call roundtable on Saturday evening.

Griffith and Michelle Donelan, the Science and Technology Secretary, heard from industry representatives including: Dominic Hallas of the start-up group Coadec; Brent Hoberman, the lastminute.com founder behind industry group Founders Forum; Gerard Grech of TechNation; Charlotte Crosswell of the Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology; David Postings of UK Finance; and investors Matt Clifford and Saul Klein, alongside other industry bodies.

On the 40-minute call, bosses warned of a bloodbath on Monday if the bank was not rescued, with hundreds of start-ups unable to pay staff or suppliers. The bank itself was publicly silent, but managers emailed customers a link to the open letter sent to Hunt, an implicit plea for Government support.

By Saturday night, it was clear that action would have to be taken before markets opened on Monday morning. Rishi Sunak, who was preparing to board a flight to San Diego for defence talks with Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, held a 9pm conference call with Hunt, Bailey and Sam Woods, the head of the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Government officials ruled out a full taxpayer bail-out of the bank, but intervention such as the British Business Bank underwriting loans remained on the table.

By this point, potential bidders were already circling. Anthony Watson, the Labour-supporting chief executive of the upstart Bank of London, had spent Friday canvassing investors and potential private equity partners about a potential takeover of the bank, appointing advisers at Perella Weinberg.

Oaknorth, the SoftBank-backed bank that employs former chancellor Philip Hammond, and ADQ, the Abu Dhabi wealth fund, had also expressed an interest.

Dealmakers at Rothschild had opened a data room allowing prospective bidders to look at SVB UK’s book. “I’d been looking at it since 09:45 on Saturday morning,” said one executive at a top four bank.

By Sunday morning, selling the bank to a private buyer became Treasury officials’ preferred option, but it was unclear who should buy it. Oaknorth and Bank of London were both relatively new banks, and there were misgivings about the Abu Dhabi fund, although the option was being promoted by corners of the tech industry.

The fund is believed to have sought assurances from the Treasury that it would provide a backstop to heavy loan losses. Hunt was desperate to avoid taxpayers’ being exposed, and regulators insisted on the buyer having a licence. “The BoE said unless you’re a British bank you’re not touching this,” a source says.

Hunt spoke directly to potential bidders including HSBC, which was looking to build up its start-up business and had emerged as a late candidate.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: A Silicon Valley Bank worker talks with people lining up outside of the bank office on March 13, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Days after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, customers are lining up to try and retrieve their funds from the failed bank. The Silicon Valley Bank failure is the second largest in U.S. history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) - Justin Sullivan

Twice on Sunday, Sunak held mid-flight calls with the Chancellor and Bailey. The Prime Minister told reporters over the Atlantic that there was “no systemic contagion risk” from the bank’s collapse, but nor was there any deal.

Two bidders – HSBC and the Bank of London – are ultimately believed to have submitted proposals, both offering to pay £1.

Even in the early hours of the morning, problems were emerging. SVB UK had licensed its software from its US parent, which had been taken over by American regulators; it was also unclear whether its clearing bank, NatWest, would be able to resume services on Monday morning. As part of the deal, HSBC would have to be exempted from certain rules requiring high-street banks to be ring-fenced from complicated corporate customers.

“We only had 24 hours in a room to make a multi-billion pound decision, everybody was working 24/7 and operating on no sleep,” says one person involved in the talks.

Tech start-ups, having heard nothing from the Treasury since Friday morning, were making plans for the worst. “There were WhatsApps flying all over the place,” says someone involved in talks with the Government.

In the early hours of Monday morning, HSBC emerged as the Treasury’s preferred bidder, with a deal finalised around two hours before markets opened. The short-term crisis had been averted. Attention will now turn to how the bank collapsed in the first place.