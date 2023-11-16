Projecting growing deficit, Adams’ revised $110B NYC budget to cut sanitation, pre-K and migrant services: sources

Despite slashing spending on everything from trash pickup to NYPD hiring, Mayor Adams’ revised $110.5 billion municipal budget projects that the city’s deficit will grow larger than previously thought next fiscal year — indicating even more belt-tightening could be on the horizon, with a “massive” cut to migrant services expected, according to sources familiar with the matter and a document reviewed by the Daily News.

The November budget modification, which Adams’ office is expected to release Thursday afternoon, will include cuts in the current 2024 fiscal year to trash pickups, the city’s universal pre-K program and services available for newly-arrived migrants, among a number of other spending categories, according to two sources briefed on the plan. As first reported by The News on Wednesday, the budget modification plan also includes a freeze on hiring of new NYPD officers as well as a ban on FDNY overtime spending.

Despite the spending trims, the plan projects there will be a $7.1 billion gap between how much the city government’s expected to spend in the 2025 fiscal year versus how much it’s expected to recoup in revenue, the document obtained by The News shows. That’s a $2 billion increase from what the city’s adopted budget from June projected the deficit would be for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2024.

It’s unclear exactly how some of the 2024 fiscal year cuts will play out. Adams spokesman Charles Lutvak declined to comment other than to say the full modification is set to be released later Thursday.

Since the city government has to balance its budget by law, the fact that the deficit for the 2025 fiscal year is larger than previously thought likely means even more cuts could be next, as Adams has pledged to not increase taxes.

A source familiar with the matter said one of the next budget-trimming steps is expected to come in the form of a Program to Eliminate the Gap, or PEG, that will order a 20% reduction in fiscal year 2024 spending on sheltering and providing services for the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city. According to previous projections, the city is expected to spend $4.7 billion on migrant crisis services in the 2024 fiscal year, meaning the Adams administration would have to figure out a way to cut that price-tag by nearly $1 billion under such a PEG.

It’s unclear how such a “massive” spending reduction would be achieved, especially as hundreds more migrants continue to arrive every week, the source said. The migrant crisis services PEG could be announced as soon as Monday, the source added.

Adams, who first announced in September that the November plan would include a 5% city government-wide budget cut, has said for months that the austerity is necessary to offset the nearly $2 billion his administration has already spent on the migrant crisis.

But Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan, a Democrat who chairs the Council’s Finance Committee, said it’s about more than just migrant spending.

“The budget chaos we’re seeing now is the result of a perfect storm,” he said. “Yes, it’s migrant spending, but another, larger piece of the puzzle is the end of federal stimulus money from COVID. A lot of that temporary money was used to stand up permanent programs, and now the bill is coming due.”