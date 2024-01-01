New projects in 2024 in Apple Valley: What to know about Sprouts, Raising Cane's, others

The Town of Apple Valley is expected to see several pending projects possibly take shape in 2024.

One of the many significant projects, that has garnered the attention of many residents, is the planned construction of the new Sprouts Farmers Market and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Both businesses will be included in a 40,000-square-foot shopping center on the south side of Bear Valley Road, and directly across from El Pollo Loco and Sonic Drive-In in the Apple Valley Town Center.

The retail property, with two or three additional pads, is located adjacent and east of a possible second development site, which includes a vacant, and soon-to-be-demolished, 1,307-square-foot home built in 1965.

The free-standing Sprouts will be the second to be built in the High Desert.

The Daily Press reported in January 2023 that Sprouts was taking over the 18,600-square-foot building that formerly housed Toys “R” Us on Amargosa Road in Victorville.

The building is located in a retail center, anchored by stores such as 99 Cents Only, Party City, Get Air and Hobby Lobby. An Alcohol Beverage Control notice, posted on the building names the Victorville Sprouts Farmers Markets #469 as the tenant.

The Sprouts grocery chain boasts that it “appeals to everyday shoppers interested in fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices.”

Stores offer The Butcher Shop and Fish Market and the fresh Market Corner Deli where entrees and sides are prepared.

Sprouts also sells a variety of vitamins, supplements, bulk foods, dairy and bakery items. They also offer gluten-free options.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the U.S.

Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Raising Cane’s first introduction to the High Desert came in May 2021, when the Louisiana-based company opened a restaurant at 2620 Fisher Boulevard near the Outlets at Barstow.

In December 2021, Raising Cane’s opened a quick-service restaurant on the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue in Hesperia.

The Louisiana-based restaurant serves chicken finger meal combos, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and tangy Cane’s sauce. Customers can order inside the restaurant, at the drive-thru, or on the company’s mobile app.

Founded in 1996 by Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s has more than 600 restaurants in the U.S. and the Middle East.

Every year since 2020, Brightline West officials have stated that a groundbreaking was expected by year’s end for the company’s high-speed rail project between Rancho Cucamonga and Las Vegas, with stops in Hesperia and Apple Valley.

Brightline officials in December said a nearly $3 billion boost in funding by the federal government was a critical final step toward the start of construction of the nearly $12 billion project, which could break ground in early 2024.

In December, President Joe Biden joined elected officials from Nevada and California to announce the infusion of funding for the Brightline West project.

Biden said the Nevada Department of Transportation has received the funds from the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program.

With speeds reaching up to 200 mph, the Las Vegas to Southern California project will be the nation’s first true high-speed rail system, company officials said.

The project will also be the first to be built with American union labor. The fully-electric, zero-emission system will become one of the greenest forms of transportation in the U.S.

The 218-mile passenger rail service will have no grade crossings and the alignment is within the median of the Interstate 15.

The project is expected to generate housing in north Apple Valley and provide nearly 10,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs, town officials said.

Bell Mountain Commerce Center

Billed by town officials as Apple Valley’s “largest project ever,” a 2.5 million-square-foot logistics center will be constructed at Stoddard Wells Road and I-15.

The Bell Mountain Commerce Center project represents Covington Development Partners’ first investment and development in Apple Valley.

The project is also a direct result of a 978-acre industrial overlay the town approved in early 2022.

The new center will consist of three buildings: one 615,000 square feet, one 682,500, and one 1.22 million square feet, on 143 acres.

Love’s Travel Center

Town officials said a Love’s Travel Center will be constructed at the corner of Stoddard Wells Road and Interstate 15. The center includes a fuel station, a convenience store, a fast-food restaurant, a maintenance building, and an RV park.

The Love’s project represents Apple Valley’s first retail presence along I-15, which will allow out-of-area travelers to inject sales, transient occupancy tax, and gas tax revenues into the Apple Valley economy, according to town officials.

Distribution center

Apple Valley will get a 1.2 million square foot distribution center on 77 acres in the north Apple Valley industrial-specific plan, just west of the Big Lots distribution center. The building is expected to be developed and operated by the soon-to-be-named owner-tenant.

Deep Creek Estates

In 2023, the Town Council approved Deep Creek Estates, a 99-lot residential subdivision on 120 acres at the northeast corner of Deep Creek and Del Oro roads south of Bear Valley Road

On Nov. 14, council members voted 4-0 to approve the project bordered on the north by Gupan Road, the south by Del Oro Road, the east by Savage Lane, and the west by Deep Creek Road.

Deep Creek Estates project has been described as a single-family residential unit gated community on property, which was formerly zoned residential agriculture.

Owner Mark Maida and Tom Steeno of Steeno Design Studio were the Deep Creek Estates project applicants. The duo initially sought a change of the parcel’s designation to estate residential to permit lot sizes of .75 acres and larger.

Mister Car Wash

Two days after Christmas, crews were seen working on the new 5,400 square-foot Mister Car Wash on the northeast corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

In July, crews began demolishing the former Apple Valley Ranchos Development Company building for the new automatic express car wash.

At Mister Car Wash, the state-of-the-art tunnel experience with the company’s proprietary cleaning systems includes a water filtration and reclamation system, according to the company.

Unlimited Wash Club members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the Victor Valley using the dedicated Member Only lanes.

Mister Car Wash opened its 400th location on April 15 in Orlando, Florida nine months after the company went public through the New York Stock Exchange.

Generating jobs, tax revenue

“In general, the Town’s target markets are industrial, but also hospitality and commercial retail,” town officials said. “These product types not only generate jobs and tax revenues, but they also pave the way for more development opportunities through the extension of much needed infrastructure”

The town has previously sought ways to partner with private sector partners through various development agreements to help offset a project’s off-site costs, officials stated.

“The Town is also committed to reviewing our land use and zoning standards to ensure our local policies are reflective of the market’s demands both in terms of site selection standards and supply chain efficiencies,” officials said. “For example, in 2022 we approved a 978-acre industrial overlay district in a regional commercial zoned area along the I-15 freeway to attract industrial tenants who require last-mile proximity.”

The town is also preparing an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District to generate tax increment revenues to bond for infrastructure investment, and will continue to enhance its entitlement process to be as efficient and development-friendly as possible, officials said.

“All of this meets the goals of our community and Council to attract job growth and corporate investment in our community, the town said. “These processes and policies have effectively opened the floodgates of millions of square feet of industrial projects currently making their way through our entitlement pipeline.”

Looking back

“Apple Valley has experienced strong retail growth over the past year and continues to attract new development opportunities and tenants,” town officials stated.

Some recent tenants have included:

Bath and Body Works.

Coldstone Creamery

Crumbl Cookie

Old Navy,

Tomahawk Axe Throwing

The Mint Facial Bar

Freedom Fitness Gym

The Gym

Barstow Country Butchering

AV Bicycles’ relocation and expansion

Town’s End Stillhouse in the Village.

