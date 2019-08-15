Projektengagemang Sweden AB (publ) (STO:PENG B) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Projektengagemang Sweden AB (publ) (STO:PENG B).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Projektengagemang Sweden Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 34150 shares for a total of kr882k. While Projektengagemang Sweden insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:PENG B Recent Insider Trading, August 15th 2019

Insiders at Projektengagemang Sweden Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Projektengagemang Sweden insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought kr882k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Projektengagemang Sweden Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own kr19m worth of Projektengagemang Sweden stock, about 2.9% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Projektengagemang Sweden Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Projektengagemang Sweden insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.