Prokey Launches its First Web-Access Hardware Wallet, Prokey Optimum

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparations for decentralization of currency are here, and those who have invested, those who own cryptocurrencies, and those who are planning to dive into the market will want dependable hardware to protect their digital coins. Prokey, launching its first ever web-access hardware wallet, is prepared to face and jump over the obstacles and challenges in the world of cryptocurrency, starting with keeping crypto assets safe, secure, and in the control of users. With the launch of the Prokey Optimum, Prokey begins to pave its way into the market of hardware wallets for cryptocurrency with dedication to security and functionality in equal measures.

The Prokey Optimum is a secure, easy-to-use cryptocurrency hardware wallet that protects your crypto assets from online and offline attacks, while also supporting a wide range of cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, USD Tether, Litecoin, Binance coin, ERC20 Tokens and many more. More

The Prokey Optimum is the first hardware wallet product launched by Prokey Technologies Sdn. Bhd. It houses an intricate and complex firmware that aims to not only provide users with one of the safest ways to store funds and private keys but also to simplify and provide full control of transactions to the user. The firmware in the Prokey Optimum focuses on web-access operations that do not need any additional software, rendering the potential for tampering and hacking down to a single target, which is stored physically within the device preventing supply-chain attacks through the mutual authentication algorithm implemented in the firmware and server.

As exciting as cryptocurrency is currently, the security and protection of invested assets must come as a high priority. The Prokey Optimum aims to spearhead the effort to provide a reliable and quality protection for cryptocurrency assets.

Mazyar, CEO of Prokey Technologies Sdn. Bhd. says, "We believe that in order for users and investors of cryptocurrency to be fully immersed and enjoy the market, they first need to know and embrace the dangers of investing in digital coins. When they do this, they will naturally lean towards finding the best ways and equipment to protect their investments. This is where we come in."

More information: Visit https://prokey.io. The website houses many additional information about the Prokey Optimum and also more about the company.

Availability: Now, at prokey.io/prokey-optimum

About Prokey Technologies Sdn. Bhd.: Prokey Technologies Sdn. Bhd. was founded in Malaysia 2019 by a highly-experienced group of IT professionals. As a fast-growing IT company, Prokey Technologies combines the latest hardware and software technologies to develop security and infrastructure solutions for safer web browsing including online accounts, data encryption, and digital assets as well as blockchain applications for individuals and companies.

