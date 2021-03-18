Prolific area heroin dealer gets prison

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Mar. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A Minnesota man who repeatedly sold heroin in the Eau Claire area will spend seven years in prison.

Corey N. Hobbs, 35, of Woodbury, was sentenced Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to three felonies: two counts of heroin delivery and one count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Hobbs to spend 20 years on either extended supervision or probation following his release from prison. Hobbs was fined $2,312.

As conditions of supervision and probation, Hobbs cannot have contact with the confidential informants from the case, gang members or known drug dealers or users.

A total of $560 that was confiscated from Hobbs at the time of his arrest will be forfeited to the West Central Drug Task Force.

Hobbs must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A confidential informant told police in September 2019 that Hobbs was willing to sell heroin to multiple people in the Eau Claire area. The informant said Hobbs was from Minnesota and frequently used rental cars to sell illegal drugs in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.

Police used informants to conduct controlled buys of heroin from Hobbs in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls in 2019 on Sept. 9, 17 and 24, and Oct. 2 and 8. Police then executed a search warrant at Hobbs' room at the Westgate Motel, 1439 N. Fairmont Ave.

Hobbs was arrested in the motel parking lot in October 2019. He told police he knew what this was all about. He told investigators the drugs were in a suitcase on the dresser. The suitcase contained 64 grams of heroin in multiple bags.

The heroin appeared to be in varying amounts in the different bags. There were a large number of corner-cut bags that all appeared to contain 1-gram quantities of heroin. Police also found a digital scale and $2,818 in cash.

Hobbs was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and receiving stolen property, respectively, in June 2004 and March 2016 in Minnesota's Ramsey County.

Recommended Stories

  • Son charged in death of elderly Chester SC man whose body was found in closet

    Clyde Shirley was found dead in his home Sunday in Chester, South Carolina. He had been dead more than three weeks.

  • Sex abuse allegations pile up against Israeli rescue chief

    For decades, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was one of Israel's most recognizable faces, widely respected for founding an ultra-Orthodox rescue service that cared for victims of Palestinian attacks and bridged the divide between religious and secular Israelis. The scandal has all but destroyed the reputation of a man who just weeks ago received the Israel Prize, the country's highest civilian honor, for his lifetime achievements. It also has shined a light on the scourge of sexual abuse in the insular world of Israel's ultra-Orthodox community.

  • Editorial: Guns, racism, misogyny and the deadly shootings in Atlanta

    Six of the eight Atlanta gunshot victims were Asian women, allegedly killed by a young white male.

  • Florida Man Who Lied About Connection to Wu-Tang Clan to Scam Luxury Hotels Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

    Florida Man Aaron Barnes-Burpo has been arrested after he allegedly scammed free hotel stays and other services by lying about his association with rappers.

  • Georgia officer condemned for saying Atlanta shooter was 'having a bad day'

    Capt Jay Baker also reportedly posted images on Facebook of T-shirts with racist slogan on China and coronavirus Capt Jay Baker of the Cherokee county sheriff’s office speaks at a press conference on Wednesday. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images A Georgia sheriff’s captain has faced widespread criticism for appearing to characterise the actions of Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old charged with killing eight people in Atlanta, six of them women of Asian descent, as “having a really bad day”. Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Capt Jay Baker of the Cherokee county sheriff’s office said investigators had interviewed Long that morning. “They got that impression that yes, he understood the gravity of it. He was pretty much fed up, and kind of at [the] end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said. "Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did" -- a law enforcement official explains Robert Aaron Long's decision to kill 8 people in a strange manner pic.twitter.com/u0zFcqjbNK— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2021 His remarks with were met with swift condemnation on Twitter from many users who saw them as minimizing Long’s brutal attacks. The backlash against Baker compounded on Wednesday evening, when several news outlets reported that he had previously shared images on Facebook of T-shirts that contained a racist slogan about China and the coronavirus. BuzzFeed News reported that in 2020, Baker shared an image of T-shirt with a logo that parodied Corona beer and read “Covid 19: imported virus from Chy-na”. BuzzFeed reported that the post was reportedly hidden after the outlet inquired about it. The Daily Beast reported that the posts on Baker’s Facebook account were first noticed by a Twitter user, and that the T-shirts appeared to have been made by a company that was owned by a former deputy sheriff for Cherokee county. Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Meanwhile, statements from police that Long had declared Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated spurred further outrage and widespread skepticism. Police say Long claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities have said that he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of “temptation”. Many on Twitter pointed out that the sexualization of Asian women and racism are impossible to disentangle. The state representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia house of representatives and a frequent advocate for women and communities of color, said that the shooting appeared to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia”. Asian American communities across the country have been on heightened alert since the attack, which comes amid a surge in anti-Asian violence during the past year. Donald Trump repeatedly demonized China over the coronavirus outbreak. Long faces eight counts of murder and one count of assault. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office has so far revealed the identities of the four victims killed, including 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

  • Shamima Begum: I had to say I supported Islamic State or risk death

    Islamic State bride Shamima Begum has said she "had no choice but to say certain things" to journalists that led to her UK citizenship being revoked, because she “lived in fear” that women in the camp would kill her and her baby if she didn’t. In an emotive interview in a new documentary, Ms Begum – then aged 19 and still wearing a hijab – begs to be given a “second chance”. The film, "The Return: Life After ISIS", follows her and other young women who travelled to Syria to join the terror group’s short-lived caliphate only to end up “stateless” and stuck living in a refugee camp in Syria.

  • Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person as Tesla's upward tear continues

    As shares of Amazon and Tesla rise and fall, the companies' executives gain and lose billions. A week-long Tesla rally handed Musk the lead.

  • New HBO Doc Claims to Reveal QAnon – How Many Millions Have Q’s Supporters Donated to Politicians?

    The HBO six-part documentary "Q: Into the Storm," is premiering March 21st, "charting a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon," and already the chatter abounds. See: Capitol Riot...

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Biden believes Putin is a 'killer' and says he'll 'pay a price' for attacking dissidents and trying to meddle in the 2020 race

    The US intelligence community released a report this week finding that Putin directed a covert campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Pope pleads for an end to violence in Myanmar

    Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audience, held remotely from the Vatican library because of COVID-19 restrictions.More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations.In language symbolizing what protesters have done, Francis said: "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence.' Even I open my arms and say 'Let dialogue prevail'."

  • Michelle Obama says it 'wasn't a complete surprise' to hear about Meghan Markle's complain of racism in the royal family

    Michelle Obama, who counts Markle as a friend and also met the Queen, was asked about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Voldemort actor says the backlash J.K. Rowling received for being transphobic is 'disturbing'

    Ralph Fiennes says he cannot "understand the vitriol" directed at J.K. Rowling: "I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.