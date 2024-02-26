‘Prolific auto thief’ crashes into homeless encampment, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two 13-year-olds were arrested after crashing a stolen Kia into a homeless encampment in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., patrol officers say they were in the area of Belmont and Glenn Avenues when they saw a Kia confirmed to be stolen pass by.

Upon making a U-turn to catch up to the vehicle, police say the driver of the Kia saw them make the maneuver and took off at a high rate of speed down Belmont Avenue, turning onto Glenn Avenue. The driver then attempted to quickly turn into a nearby alley and collided with a fence.

Investigators say the boy ran down the alley but was quickly apprehended. They also found a 13-year-old girl in the passenger seat who was also arrested.

As detectives scoped the scene, they discovered a homeless encampment was on the other side of the fence. A man and woman reported complaints of pain, but only the man was transported to a local hospital for examination.

Police say both 13-year-olds were arrested under suspicion of charges related to auto theft and hit and run. The boy is reportedly known as a “prolific auto thief” by the department.

Investigators confirm this incident is related to a recent TikTok trend where users are taught how to steal a Kia. Due to this increase in stolen Kias, Fresno Police are offering steering wheel locks to citizens at any substation in the city.

