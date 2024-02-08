‘Prolific’ car thief sentenced to 3+ years after stealing vehicle, fleeing from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “prolific car thief” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Wednesday after eluding officers in a stolen vehicle earlier in August of last year.

As part of a plea agreement, Jonathan Hanna was convicted on eight charges, including two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, identity theft, computer crime, felony fleeing and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

In addition to his 45-month prison sentence, Hanna’s driver’s license will be revoked for three years following his release.

On Aug. 17, 2023, officials said Gresham police officers took a stolen vehicle report from a victim, who also provided video evidence of the theft.

The next day, Portland Police Bureau officers on patrol in southeast Portland found Hanna in the stolen vehicle parked outside of an apartment building, the DA’s office said. According to authorities, Hanna drove away as officers approached the vehicle on foot.

Despite attempts to stop the vehicle with spike strips, which deflated the vehicle’s passenger-side tires, Hanna continued driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, officials said.

PPB air support video later captured Hanna getting out of the vehicle and fleeing from officers on foot before his arrest, the DA’s office said.

Officers said they found “five pieces of identification” belonging to the owner of the vehicle and that Hanna used one of the victim’s credit cards to make a purchase shortly after the vehicle was stolen.

