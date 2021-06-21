Prolific Columbia bar owner, restaurateur faces drug charges

A prominent Columbia restaurateur who has ownership in a number of Five Points bars has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said that bar and restaurant owner Jon Sears, 39, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school. Meanwhile, police also arrested Geoffrey Sears, 33, and charged him with manufacturing marijuana.

The State has sent an inquiry to police to clarify whether the two suspects are related to each other.

Timmons said Jon Sears and Geoffrey Sears were arrested on Blossom Street on June 17. She said the charge against Geoffrey Sears comes after a seizure at a home on Canal Place Drive.

Police have not specified what preceded the arrests on Blossom Street, or exactly where on Blossom the arrests occurred. The State has sent inquiries to the police as to those details. The paper also has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the city of Columbia for incident reports and other documents related to the case.

Jon Sears has long been a noted restaurant and bar owner in the capital city. He has ownership in a host of Five Points locations, including The Bird Dog, Jake’s, Pavlov’s and The Cotton Gin. He also is an owner of the more upscale Hendrix, a restaurant on the 1600 block of Columbia’s revitalized Main Street.

In the last several years, Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s law firm and residents of some neighborhoods near Five Points have hounded Sears’ bars in the nightlife district, frequently opposing the renewal of those bars’ alcohol licenses for what they see as bad behavior stemming from Five Points The licenses of the Cotton Gin, the Bird Dog and Pavlov’s are currently being protested by Harpootlian and the neighbors, and Pavlov’s alcohol license is temporarily suspended.

Jon Sears also has been politically active behind the scenes, as he or his companies have given campaign donations to a host of city, county or state-level candidates in the last four years, per South Carolina Ethics Commission

Jon Sears’ attorney, Joe McCulloch, declined expansive comment early Monday afternoon, and said he continues to review the case. McCulloch said the restaurateur was released on a personal recognizance bond the same night of his arrest.

This story will be updated.