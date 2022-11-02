‘Prolific criminal’ sentenced for 2020 murder in Daytona Beach Curaleaf parking lot

A man described by the State Attorney’s Office as a “prolific” criminal is headed to Florida State Prison.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

After a two-day trial, a Volusia County jury found 35-year-old Andrew Burgman guilty Tuesday afternoon of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

READ: 3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County

Investigators say on May 11, 2020, Burgman and 32-year-old Willie Walker were in a car in the parking lot of the Curaleaf store in International Speedway Blvd. with the victim, identified as Joshua Goodman, 25.

Investigators say, at some point, Burgman and Walker got out of the car and tried to steal Goodman’s backpack before they each pulled out revolvers and shot him a total of three times. Goodman later died at the hospital.

READ: Postal carrier attacks on the rise nationwide: Here’s what most robbers are after

Homicide Investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department pulled surveillance video from the Curaleaf that showed Burgman and Walker committing the murder and a clear view of their getaway vehicle’s tag number. The car was spotted by a plate reader later that day in Orlando.

Both suspects were still in the car the next day when police attempted to stop them for questioning in the murder. Instead, they led police on a chase that ended with a crash in which a 73-year-old woman was killed.

READ: Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County

Burgman, who was already a multiple time convicted felon, was immediately sentenced after his murder conviction to life in Florida State Prison without the possibility of parole.

Walker is also charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm. He’s still awaiting trial.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.