‘Prolific’ graffiti vandal to pay $50,000, serve jail time after tagging downtown Sacramento

A “prolific” graffiti tagger was given a jail sentence and ordered to pay restitution Friday after he vandalized dozens of buildings, causing thousands in damages, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Scott Smith pleaded no contest in Sacramento Superior Court in October to two charges of felony vandalism. He was arrested on suspicion of “repeatedly” tagging buildings with graffiti, according to a news release. In one instance, Scott caused more than $36,000 in damage to a building, authorities said.

He was identified as a suspect and prosecuted after an investigation by the Sacramento Police Department and Downtown Sacramento Partnership, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Alexander Pal sentenced Scott to one year in county jail and two years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $50,102 in restitution for damages he caused in graffiti tags.

As a condition of his probation, he is restricted from being within 300 feet of buildings he previously vandalized. He must also abide by a curfew and not possess any tagging materials.