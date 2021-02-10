Prolific paedophile, who used fake Facebook profiles, is jailed for 25-years for online abuse

Martin Evans
David Wilson was jailed for 25-years&#xa0;
David Wilson was jailed for 25-years

One of Britain's most prolific paedophiles, who used fake Facebook profiles to blackmail children into sending indecent images of themselves, has been been jailed for 25-years.

David Wilson, 36, admitted 96 child sex abuse offences relating to 52 victims, but the National Crime Agency (NCA) said he had targeted more than 5,000 children globally.

The roofer, who lived with his mother in, King's Lynn, Norfolk, used unregistered mobile phones to set up a series of fake social media profile.

He then sent images of girls from the internet to young boys and asked them to send indecent images of themselves in return.

Wilson then threatened to distribute the pictures online unless they sent more extreme footage of themselves.

In some cases he forced them to abuse younger siblings or friends on camera, leading some victims to consider taking their own lives.

The 52 victims in the case were all boys aged between four and 14 and the offending happened between May 2016 and April 2020.

The offences included causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

Wilson also admitted making unwarranted demands for indecent images of a child with menace, threatening to post an indecent image on social media if they did not comply.

David Wilson was arrested three times before he was finally charged in 2020
David Wilson was arrested three times before he was finally charged in 2020

Judge Rupert Overbury said in his 40 year career Wilson's offending was among the worst he had seen.

He told Wilson: "You demonstrated a complete and utter disregard for every child you manipulated irrespective of their age.

"There was a sadistic element to your offending including blackmail and a relentless targeting of vulnerable children who often pleaded for mercy."

He added: "You are in my judgement an extremely dangerous individual who has a perverted and sadistic sexual interest in young boys. On the facts presented to the court you can properly be described as a serial paedophile."

Wilson was arrested three times, first in 2017, again in 2018 and then finally in 2020, before the NCA had enough evidence to charge him.

But senior NCA figures have warned that Facebook's move towards end to end encryption will have a massive impact on their ability to catch online paedophiles.

Rob Jones, NCA's Director of Threat, said: “This is probably the biggest single issue that is potentially going to affect out efforts to tackle child abuse online."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The tireless efforts of the NCA have put a truly awful criminal behind bars, providing justice to those who suffered as well as protecting hundreds of potential victims.

“This sickening case is a chilling reminder of how crucial it is that tech companies play their part in combating child sexual abuse.

“It is vital that Facebook do not press ahead without amending their current end-to-end-encryption plans, otherwise sick criminals like David Wilson could still be abusing children with impunity.”

A Facebook spokesman said: "Child exploitation and grooming have no place on our platforms."

Susie Hargreaves, chief executive of the Internet Watch Foundation, a UK charity involved in finding and removing images and videos of child sexual abuse from the internet, said: "This kind of offending is becoming a marked threat to children and, sadly, we are seeing more and more material being shared online which children have been tricked, bullied, coerced, or blackmailed into making themselves.

"We know there are whole communities of predators out there, and that they are looking to contact children and abuse them from afar, often in the apparent safety of their own bedrooms.

"Parents need to have frank discussions with their children, and let them know they can go to them if they see anything or are approached by someone online."

Latest Stories

  • 'You don't have American history without Black people': How one Utah school failed its students

    A public charter school in Utah sparked controversy over the weekend after announcing that parents could “exercise their civil rights” and opt their children out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum. After widespread backlash, it’s walking back this decision.

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail in national security case

    Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related in part to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

  • U.S. Attorney Overseeing Hunter Biden Probe Asked to Stay On: Report

    The prosecutor overseeing the tax investigation tied to Hunter Biden will remain in his post, while the Biden administration asks other U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign, according to a new report. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is handling the investigation into the president’s son, will stay on in his role, according to Fox News. It is standard practice for a new administration to request the resignation of all U.S. attorneys upon entering office. John Durham, the U.S. district attorney in Connecticut who was appointed as special counsel to probe the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, will resign from his post but remain on as special counsel. Senator Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called on acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson to “refrain from interfering” in Durham’s investigation and the investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” while President Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department awaits confirmation from the Senate. The DOJ has been investigating Hunter Biden’s finances since 2018, including taking a closer look at some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. He confirmed the existence of the investigation in December after federal investigators served him with a subpoena seeking financial information. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.

  • Wheels only, please: Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution — on wheels this time, rather than traditional rallies and marches amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East. Rouhani said the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward. “There is no other way for the world and for the region," Rouhani said during a televised speech.

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • Senate panel advances EPA nominee; GOP slams Interior pick

    A Senate committee has endorsed President Joe Biden's nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, setting up a vote in the full Senate. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced Regan's nomination Tuesday on a 14-6 vote. Four Republicans, including new committee member Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined with all 10 Democrats to support Regan.

  • UK tightens travel restrictions with quarantine, prison threat

    The government said it would bring in tighter border controls next week against new variants of the coronavirus

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is the US accusing China of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • Honduran president target of U.S. investigation, court filings show

    U.S. prosecutors are investigating Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, according to a new court filing, piling pressure on a leader who prosecutors have already accused of participation in the nation's bloody narcotics trade. In a document filed Friday night in the Southern District of New York in the case of Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, an alleged Honduran drug-trafficker, federal prosecutors said Hernandez himself was the target of an investigation, along with other "high-ranking officials." They did not say what the investigation concerned.

  • Afghan officials: Kabul bombs kill police chief, bodyguard

    A chain of bomb explosions targeting Kabul police on Wednesday killed a district police chief and his bodyguard, and also wounded five people, officials said. The largest of the attacks struck a police car in a western Kabul neighborhood; the force of the blast was so strong that the car flipped upside down, killing the city's District 5 police chief, Mohammadzai Kochi, and his bodyguard. The driver of the car was wounded, according to two Afghan officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

  • Labour has 'mountain to climb', Sir Keir Starmer admits as party falls behind Tories

    Labour has a "mountain to climb", Sir Keir Starmer has admitted after polling saw the party fall behind the Conservatives. Sir Keir was forced to defend his leadership after polls suggested he is struggling to overturn support for the Tories during the pandemic. According to research by Ipsos MORI, the Conservatives have pulled ahead of Labour by four points, with 44 per cent of the 1,056 adults interviewed saying Boris Johnson would respond better to the pandemic from now until the end of the crisis, compared with 27 per cent who think Sir Keir would do better. Speaking at a pub in Thurrock, Essex, after a visit to Basildon, Sir Keir said Labour had "started in a very poor place a year or so ago, 24 points behind the Government", but believed the party had now taken "a step in the right direction". He added: "But we've got a long way to go between now and 2024 and we're going to be working hard at this with real determination, every day, every week, every month, every year, into that election in 2024." He acknowledged the party has a "mountain to climb" after the defeat under Jeremy Corbyn in the last general election but insisted that "the vast majority of our party and our movement are behind what we're doing". The polling, provided for The Evening Standard, put Labour as having 38 percent of the vote in Great Britain, compared to the Tories' 41 percent. Researchers asked those polled who would be better at managing Britain's recovery from the pandemic, with 29 per cent picking Sir Keir and 44 per cent choosing Mr Johnson. Meanwhile, some 48 per cent say Labour has changed for the better under Sir Keir, who took over last April, with 36 per cent saying they think he "has what it takes" to become Prime Minister, down two points from August. Gideon Skinner, the head of political research at Ipsos MORI, said: "The public are still to make up their mind about him. But it’s not just about the leader – the public still have questions about the party itself and whether it is ready for government. "Although these are showing signs of slow improvement, there is a long way to go before they match election-winning oppositions."

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • House impeachment managers present a montage of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    On the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, House impeachment managers show a video montage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Capitol riot: The lingering questions surrounding the death of a police officer and bombs planted in DC

    There are still no known suspects in the death of a Capitol police officer or for bombs planted in Washington DC

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Taiwan wishes China happy new year, but says won't yield to pressure

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year on Tuesday, but said she would not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing, which China rejected. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Nirbhaya Fund: Where did millions set aside after Delhi gang rape go?

    An investigation by the BBC and the charity Oxfam finds the money is not reaching the women it's meant to safeguard.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • New hate symbols on U.S. warships including noose spark Navy condemnation

    The U.S. Navy's top admiral on Tuesday condemned two new racist incidents involving hate symbols on warships, which sources said included a noose that was left on a Black sailor's bed. The cases come as Pentagon leaders face growing pressure to show progress in combating extremism after current and former military servicemembers were found to have participated in the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In one case being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), hate speech graffiti was discovered in a bathroom aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.