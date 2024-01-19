Prolific sexual predator Anthony Burns jailed for blackmailing women

A "persistent and devious" online predator who blackmailed women into depraved sexual acts and child abuse has been jailed for 24 years.

Anthony Burns, formerly of Lowestoft in Suffolk, controlled and coerced 35 women and young girls between 2018 and 2020, but investigators believe he targeted as many as 600.

His web of victims included women living in the UK, US and Australia, with the majority of them from England.

The youngest was just seven years old.

Burns was already categorised as a "high risk offender" following previous convictions, but continued to prey on women despite being under supervision, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Eight women faced him in court on Thursday as part of a two-day sentencing.

