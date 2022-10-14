Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) insiders sold US$54m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prologis

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Hamid Moghadam, for US$46m worth of shares, at about US$145 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$103). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Prologis shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Prologis Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Prologis insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$100m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prologis Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Prologis insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Prologis you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

