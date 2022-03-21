Prologis launches bid for Blackstone's 21 billion euros warehouse portfolio - FT

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York
(Reuters) - Prologis Inc, the world's biggest warehouse owner, has launched a bid to buy Blackstone Inc's portfolio of logistics properties in what would be the largest ever private real estate deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Prologis has made a non-binding offer of a little over 21 billion euros ($23.14 billion) for Mileway, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone launched Mileway in 2019 to operate the more than 1,000 logistics assets the private equity firm has bought to build up its last-mile business to deliver goods to tenants in its properties.

Of 20 or so prospective buyers approached by Morgan Stanley, the bank managing the process, eight looked seriously at Mileway but only Prologis submitted a non-binding bid, the Financial Times reported.

Blackstone and Prologis declined to comment.

Last month, Blackstone announced plans to recapitalise Mileway, providing a chance to existing investors in the logistics company to retain or increase their shareholding, or exit for cash.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

