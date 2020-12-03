Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $97.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 7.83% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 14.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PLD to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $995.32 million, up 37.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.9% and +33.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PLD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PLD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16, so we one might conclude that PLD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 3.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.95 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



