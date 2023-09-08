The Prologue Venue opens in downtown New Albany

Sep. 7—NEW ALBANY — A historic building in downtown New Albany has been transformed into a luxury event venue.

The Prologue Venue celebrated its ribbon-cutting Thursday with One Southern Indiana. The space is at 227 Pearl St. at the historic Hannegan Hall building.

The venue is available for weddings, corporate events, showers and other events. The indoor event space has a seating capacity of 110 people, and the outdoor courtyard has a capacity of 250.

The Prologue's owners include couple Diana and Ross Wallace and their business partner Jacquline "Jackie" Wilson. Diana and Ross also own Him & Her Boutique in downtown New Albany.

Diana said it was an exciting opportunity to renovate and restore the historic building, which was built in 1855. The building was one of the earliest commercial buildings in the city, and it was the main shoe store in New Albany for about 80 years.

The transformation of the courtyard was also one of Diana's favorite parts of the project. She said that the courtyard has never been open to the public.

"So to be able to [have] the doors open for people to see was important for us — and to make it as beautiful as we could to make it a great backdrop for a special event," Diana said.

She was excited to work with Wilson, who is an experienced wedding and event planner with more than 20 years in the hospitality business.

"Ross and I know how to renovate an old building — it's our second time doing that," Diana said. "We know how to make it beautiful, but for someone to run this incredible business of a luxury venue space, we knew that Jackie Wilson was the person to bring in to do that for us."

Wilson said the courtyard is the highlight of the venue.

"It's a very intimate space," she said. "It seats [250] people, but it's so private that people wouldn't even know that you're having an event... so you can have a large event with an intimate setting."

She and Wilson are "avid readers," which inspired the name of the venue.

"We love books, so how does a book start?" Diana said. "It starts with a prologue. So here at The Prologue, this is where your story can begin for whatever event — a wedding, a party, or anything that you have. This is where your story can begin, and you can have your own prologue start here at The Prologue."