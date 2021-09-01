Prolonged heat waves cause corn, soybean, avocado production to crash and prices to skyrocket

Hope King
·1 min read

S&P Capital IQ; Chart: Axios Visuals

This year’s extreme weather, caused by climate change, is impacting crops to extremes that farmers haven't seen in their lifetimes.

Catch up quick: Prolonged heat waves and droughts have caused this year's corn, soybean, almond, honey, citrus and avocado production to crash and prices to skyrocket.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hurricane Ida dealt the latest blow: Key agricultural ports in New Orleans are now shut, trapping corn, grain and soy exports — this time sending futures contracts down in expectation of a supply glut.

Why it matters: Some farmers, already hard hit by the health and economic effects of COVID-19, are debating whether they should continue farming at all.

What they're saying: “In a normal year we might see one hot spell, or we might see one dry spell, or one cold spell, we’ve had all those this year,” Mark Mueller, director of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, told KCRG in Cedar Rapids.

By the numbers: The median prices of corn and soybeans remain near their highest points this year. In the late spring, they'd risen nearly 63% and 48%, respectively, since August 2020, according to S&P Capital IQ.

  • The price of wheat rose about 40% since last year but has since come down a bit.

The big picture: Hunger was already on the rise before the pandemic. The world can't afford food production issues when the health crisis and supply chain-related problems haven't yet been resolved.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Invasive blue crab wreaks havoc in the French Med

    In the waters of France's Canet-Saint-Nazaire lake, fisherman are fighting for their livelihoods.The enemy: An invasive species of blue crab.The crustaceans are wreaking havoc on the populations of eels, oysters and mussels, which are key for economic activity in the area.Native to North American Atlantic waters, the crabs were brought to the Mediterranean in the ballast waters of commercial ships in 2017.Since then, the population of the fast growing omnivores has been booming in the area.Fisherman Yves Rougie was hoping for a net of eels - instead it is full of blue crab."Oh yes, before for eels like these, we were getting 10 to 15 kilos, or sometimes 40 to 50 kilos per fishing trip."Whilst in the U.S. blue crab can fetch $90 per kilogram, there is little appetite for them amongst French diners - a kilogram is only worth a little over $2.This means fisherman like Rougie can only sell a small percentage of their catch, with the rest being thrown away.Local authorities have advised fisherman to keep catching the crabs as a way to control the population. But Rougie says this is an impossible task."A female blue crab lays 2 million eggs, that's huge. Even if only 5 or 8 percent hatch, their species can survive. And there's quite a lot of females, and I can tell you that eggs are now scattered around, so that's the problem. The problem is that they (government) should at least give us subsidies to work on this and eradicate them."

  • China beats Taiwan to the punch in announcing new vaccine delivery

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China beat Taiwan to the punch on Wednesday in announcing the delivery timetable for a highly politicised order of COVID-19 vaccines from BioNTech SE, saying the first 932,000 shots would arrive on the Chinese-claimed island on Thursday. Taiwan has blamed China for blocking an original order from the German firm earlier this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high profile billionaire founder Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccine.

  • One drag on Nigeria’s GDP growth has nothing to do with the pandemic

    Nigeria's telecom sector is a case study for how poorly-timed policies can impact an economy’s ability to recover from shocks.

  • China's factory activity contracts for first time since April 2020

    The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of the ongoing economic recovery and the impact of strict coronavirus curbs in the country, backing expectations Beijing will roll out more support measures to revitalise growth. Two separate official surveys released on Tuesday showed China's factory activity grew at a slower pace, while the services sector slumped into contraction. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • China’s Services Sector Plummeted in August to Lowest Level Since Early in Pandemic

    The weakening in China’s services and manufacturing for August represents more gloom for China’s faltering economic recovery.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • China’s Economy Takes Hit from Delta Virus as Services Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economy took a knock from the delta virus outbreak in August, adding to signs of a slowdown in growth in the second half of the year and fueling speculation of more central bank support.The official purchasing managers surveys showed the services industry contracted for the first time since February 2020 as consumers cut back on spending and travel amid new virus curbs. The manu

  • Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations sparking new procedures, concern from Colorado health systems

    An increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Colorado is prompting new concern and procedures from hospital systems statewide.

  • These are the 23 highest quality new cars, trucks and SUVs of 2021, according to J.D. Power

    Ram was the highest quality brand of 2021, while Hyundai had the most vehicles win their categories in J.D. Power's 2021 Initial Quality Study.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • A third of UC nurses polled say they'd quit over vax mandate

    Despite a looming deadline to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, a new survey conducted by an Ohio nurses union suggests a significant number of nurses at one local hospital would rather quit than be required to get their shots.

  • Hurricane Ida shuts down refineries — here's what it means for gas prices

    Hurricane Ida is likely to lead to some increase in gasoline prices, but nothing dramatic, analysts say.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Grind Higher

    The S&P 500 has gone back and forth over the last couple of sessions, with more of an upward tilt than anything else.

  • Taiwan expects much-anticipated first BioNTech vaccines to arrive soon

    Around 900,000 doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Taiwan soon, the health minister said on Tuesday, the first delivery of a highly politicised, much-anticipated order whose tortured progress has transfixed the island. Taiwan has blamed China, which claims the island as its own territory, for nixing an order from the German firm earlier this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high profile billionaire founder Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot.

  • China Game Stocks in U.S. Fall on Beijing’s Latest Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. came under pressure once again on Monday after regulators in Beijing cut back the amount of time children can play online each week to just three hours.American depositary receipts of gaming giant NetEase Inc. plunged as much as 8.8%, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- which gets about a third of its revenue from video games -- dropped 1.1% on the day. Other gaming-related stocks also closed lower with Bilibili Inc. losing 1.6% and Huya Inc. fa

  • Aluminium hits 10-year high as China curbs smelters

    Aluminium prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as production slowed in China amid tougher controls on electricity consumption.

  • CDC lacking data on breakthrough COVID-19 infections

    Back in May, the CDC decided to only track severe breakthrough COVID-19 infections, not more mild cases in vaccinated people. The decision could be impacting the agency's ability to track the spread of the Delta variant and vaccine efficacy. Politico health care reporter Erin Banco joined CBSN to discuss the issue.

  • API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline inventories rise

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by about 4 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 27, according to sources. The API report, however, also showed an inventory increase of 2.7 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by roughly 2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 2.1 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration w

  • Here's What You Need to Know About Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting

    Volatile oil exploration and production stocks like MRO, FANG, OXY, HES, MUR and DVN will be most affected by the OPEC+ meeting outcome.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.