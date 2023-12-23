Prom party shooter sentenced to 55 years

Dec. 22—A 20-year-old Godley man accused of a fatal after-prom party shooting earlier this year received a 55-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Under the terms of his sentence, Spencer Orlando Gilbert II must serve a minimum of of one half of his sentence and will not be eligible for parole until 2051.

413th District Judge Bill Bosworth on Tuesday agreed to Johnson County District Attorney Dale Hanna's punishment recommendation on the murder charge and also ordered that Gilbert must serve the maximum sentences on additional charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hanna, after Gilbert's sentencing, said his office worked with and consulted with the family of the victim, Jaden Moblin, in determining proper sentencing recommendations.

The shooting occurred about 12:55 a.m. April 16 near Godley during a post-prom party attended by about 50 students and their friends from Cleburne and Grandview.

Officers from Godley, Joshua and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of County Road 913 that night on reports of fighting and/or a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Moblin, a 20-year-old Venus resident, laying in the backyard of the residence, having been shot several times.

Rescue workers transported Moblin to a Fort Worth hospital where he died three days later.

Gilbert, at the time still 19, and others fled the scene after the shooting.

JCSO detectives collected multiple videos showing a fight between several individuals immediately before the shooting. Detectives also viewed multiple Instagram posts from accounts linked to Gilbert. Posts that showed Gilbert holding the murder weapon while bragging about the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, detectives learned that Gilbert and another individual had fled toward Houston. JCSO detectives coordinated with Houston law enforcement to locate and apprehend Gilbert. Shortly after, Houston police officers located a vehicle matching the description of Gilbert's.

Gilbert attempted to flee, leading police on a high-speed chase stretching about a mile and a half before crashing the vehicle then fleeing on foot.

Police quickly captured and arrested Gilbert. They found multiple firearms in his vehicle including the gun used to kill Moblin.

Gilbert, during an interview with Texas Rangers while still in custody in Houston, admitted to bragging about the incident on Instagram.

The months long investigation and prosecution of Moblin's murder represents a joint effort between the Texas Rangers, JCSO, Johnson County District Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies, Hanna said.

The investigation involved "exhaustive" investigation of video surveillance, data seized from cell phones, Google Location services and social media accounts linked to Gilbert and others, Hanna added.

The DA's office also commended the "exemplary work" of JCSO detectives Calvin Miller and Colby Anderson as well as Texas Ranger Trace Turner.

Johnson County assistant district attorneys Matthew Staton and Christy May led the prosecution.

The DA's office recognized as well the "selflessness" of Mobin who, as an organ donor, helped "save or better the lives of three individuals he never met."