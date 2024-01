ADRIAN TWP. — ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2024 Monday night.

Greenly Bridge Lucey, the first baby born in 2024 at ProMedica Hickman Hospital, is pictured with her mother, Abigail Lucey.

Greenly Bridge Lucey was born at 10:38 p.m. Jan. 1, a news release said. The girl's parents are Abigail and Jason Lucey of Adrian. Greenly weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19¾ inches long.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: ProMedica Hickman Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024