Prominence waives license fees as COVID dashboard surpasses 150 downloads at healthcare provider organizations

CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence announces they are waiving upfront licensing fees for their healthcare analytics accelerators to ensure health systems fighting COVID have access to critical data.

Prominence's pre-built, data source agnostic healthcare analytics accelerators. More

"Our customers are working through challenges they've never encountered before. To successfully navigate these uncharted waters, they need information they can trust and act on fast. Our accelerators are field-proven and integrate directly into workflows in Epic, Cerner and Salesforce," says Bobby Bacci, CEO & Founder. "Being able to leverage data from any source in a governed dashboard that drives action is more important than ever."

Prominence's Accelerators automate the data pipeline to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time. They are live in production use at customer sites across the nation and cover all domain areas for healthcare organizations, including:

Leadership Access & Revenue Clinical Research Quality Academic Performance Improvement Governance

The Accelerators contain everything needed to rapidly deploy governed self-service solutions. This includes data extraction from any source, pre-built metrics and data models, award-winning visualizations and comprehensive documentation – all of which is automated to ensure easy governance and optimization. This results in:

4x faster deployment of solutions,

deployment of solutions, 70% reduction in SME time required,

in SME time required, 80% reduction in time to build new self-service dashboards,

in time to build new self-service dashboards, 100% transparency into metrics and KPIs, and

into metrics and KPIs, and 100% maintainable by your team

Contact Prominence today to get documentation on their Accelerators and learn how you can leverage them at your organization today!

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Their analytics platform and accelerators enable healthcare organizations to deliver governed self-service solutions to the enterprise 4 times faster than traditional deployment models while leveraging data from any source.

With more than 45 pre-built healthcare analytics accelerators, Prominence brings proven solutions and processes to jump-start your journey or provide best practices for your team to learn, leverage, and grow.

Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence also offers KLAS-leading Epic deployment services and strategic data governance products and services. Contact Prominence today to learn more: https://prominenceadvisors.com/contact-us/

Prominence Advisors webinar on Service Line Reactivation with Dr. Barry Chaiken, former CDC investigator, here.

All of Prominence's COVID resources can be found here.

Prominence Logo (PRNewsfoto/Prominence Advisors) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prominence-waives-license-fees-as-covid-dashboard-surpasses-150-downloads-at-healthcare-provider-organizations-301083310.html

SOURCE Prominence Advisors