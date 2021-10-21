Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump decries federal investigation of Marilyn Mosby as her lawyer reveals new wrinkle in the case

Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun
·3 min read
In this article:
The attorney for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Thursday the Criminal Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing perjury charges against her for her signature on documents. But attorney A. Scott Bolden said he met with investigators and they refused to tell him anything more.

“I say, what document?” Bolden said. “You can’t prosecute me for perjury, or that I lied about a document, without telling me what the document is. Without telling me what the lie is. That’s denial of due process. Every one of then, there were eight in the room, refused to tell us what the lie was, what was the document they saw.”

Mosby’s personal attorney offered his frustrations about the ongoing criminal tax investigation into her and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, while again saying federal authorities were unfairly targeting a progressive and respected Black prosecutor.

Bolden joined several nationally renown civil rights attorneys and pastors gathered in Baltimore to demand an end to the federal tax investigation of the Mosbys . They assembled and invited news reporters just hours before and one mile away from the expected visit of President Joe Biden.

In the demonstration of support for Marilyn Mosby in particular, prominent attorney Ben Crump said Mosby and other leading Black women prosecutors in America are ridiculed, mocked, sued and continuously investigated because of their work to bring equity to the criminal justice system.

“Every elected officials should be investigated when it comes to criminality, corruption and ethical lapses. However, it is well documented that Black lawmakers and politicians are disparately targeted, investigated and probed,” Crump said.

A longtime Mosby supporter, Crump represented the families of George Floyd, Michael Brown and other Black men killed by police. He came to Baltimore in July to announce that he was representing the family of Henrietta Lacks in a sweeping lawsuit against big pharmaceutical companies across the country that made fortunes off medical research with her famous cancer cells.

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal tax investigation into the Mosbys and issued subpoenas for their financial records, including documents related to their political campaigns, private businesses and charitable donations. In March, agents bound for Nick Mosby’s office were led into City Hall and carried out files of paperwork, according to surveillance camera footage obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

No one has been charged.

At least six grand jury subpoenas have been issued in the matter, seeking a wide range of financial records related to the couple, including tax returns, bank statements, credit card statements, loan documents and canceled checks. Marilyn Mosby’s campaign treasurer was subpoenaed for records tracing back to 2014, some related to the Mosbys’ private travel and consulting businesses, according to the subpoena obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a request under the Maryland Public Information Act.

The Sun reported last year that the Internal Revenue Service filed a $45,000 lien against the Mosbys’ home for three years worth of unpaid taxes. The IRS filing shows the couple owed nearly $23,000 for the 2014 tax year, more than $19,000 for 2015 and about $3,000 for 2016.

The lien was recorded as “satisfied” in favor of the government June 28, court records show.

This article will be updated.

