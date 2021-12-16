Prominent Dayton child psychologist sentenced to jail, fined $30,000

Dec. 16—A judge today sentenced a prominent former area child psychologist on charges of child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolpho Tornichio sentenced Gregory Ramey to six months of sex offender treatment in a "locked down sex offender program," six months in the Greene County jail, five years of supervised release, $30,000 in fines, and court costs.

Ramey faced up to 21 years in prison, but he also could have been released on community control sanctions as none of the charges required a mandatory prison term.

Ramey was originally charged last year with more than 140 counts related to child pornography. In September he pleaded guilty to six counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence in exchange for the original charges being dropped.

The case is being prosecuted by the Ohio Attorney General's Office after the Greene County Prosecutor's Office recused itself.

For years Ramey was a leading voice on issues of child endangerment and exploitation. He was a longtime employee of Dayton Children's Hospital, where he last served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources. His employment was terminated in August 2019, the hospital said, and none of the allegations involved any activity at Dayton Children's.