Prominent Edgewater developer Fred Daibes pleads guilty to federal banking crimes

Prominent Edgewater developer Fred Daibes pleaded guilty on Wednesday before a federal judge to federal banking crimes.

Daibes appeared via Zoom to submit his plea, brokering a plea agreement with the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, despite denying any wrongdoing in May 2019. Daibes was indicted in 2018 for conspiracy to circumvent lending limits set by Mariner's Bank, which he founded in 2001.

He and Michael McManus, the chief financial officer of Daibes Enterprises, allegedly used others not named in the indictment to secure millions of dollars in loans — which were used for Daibes' benefit — without the knowledge of the bank or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The scheme ran from 2008 through 2013.

The Edgewater developer admitted to receiving over $1 million in gross receipts from Mariner's Bank, pleading guilty to making false entries in a loan memorandum.

Lawrence Lustberg, attorney for Daibes, said his client will be sentenced to probation and the rest of the charges against him are being dismissed. Lustberg called the plea agreement "favorable."

Daibes is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7 before United States District Judge Susan D. Wigenton for the District of New Jersey.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Kaitlyn Kanzler covers courts for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from criminal trials to local lawsuits and insightful analysis, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kanzler@northjersey.com

Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fred Daibes, Edgewater NJ developer, pleads guilty to banking crimes