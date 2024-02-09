'Prominent' El Paso fentanyl dealer gets 10 years in prison as crackdown continues

A middle-aged El Paso man described as a "prominent fentanyl dealer" was recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison as a federal crackdown on the potentially deadly drug continues.

Gary Everett Rinker, 56, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to selling fentanyl pills out of an El Paso hotel room to an informant as part of an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal court documents stated.

Rinker was sentenced last month to more than 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release as part of a plea agreement that dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

"This defendant was a prominent fentanyl dealer in the El Paso community who will spend the next decade off our streets, largely due to his extensive drug-related criminal history dating back to 2007," U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in a statement.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by an FBI agent, Rinker sold fentanyl pills to an informant on three occasions last June during undercover drug buys at a hotel room that were audio and video recorded by federal agents. The name of the hotel was not disclosed.

The undercover buyer had contacted Rinker to buy “blues,” a nickname for the small blue counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, which have an M on one side and a 30 (also known as "M30" pills), made to look like counterfeit Oxycodone.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo of a plastic bag containing hundreds of fentanyl-laced pills, known as "blues."

Rinker was accused of selling about 200 fentanyl pills for $600 during each of two sales and then selling 85 rainbow-colored pills and a small plastic bag with 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine for $365 in the third deal, the affidavit stated. He was arrested on July 12.

"Fentanyl continues to be a considerable threat to our communities, ending the lives of our neighbors, friends and loved ones who, in many cases, aren’t even aware they’re taking the drug," El Paso FBI Special Agent in Charge John Morales said in a statement.

Rainbow fentanyl was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte international bridge in El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022. It was one of the first times the multi-colored fentanyl pills were encountered at the El Paso border, CBP said.

Rinker has struggled with past drug abuse issues and has undergone drug counseling, court documents stated. It is not uncommon for drug addicts to sell drugs to help support their addiction.

El Paso County court records show Rinker with several drug-related convictions going back more than a decade.

In 2011, Rinker was arrested along with Dennis Brackett and a woman in connection with the sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl in El Paso. The girl told investigators that the couple promised to feed her crack-cocaine addiction and provide housing, food and clothing if she prostituted herself, according to El Paso Times archives.

Rinker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine base with the intent to distribute and was sentenced to seven months in federal prison, records stated. The sex-trafficking-related charge against him was dismissed. Brackett pleaded guilty to a charge of forced labor. The case against the woman was dropped.

FORT targets fentanyl dealers

The Rinker conviction is among recent El Paso cases resulting in lengthy federal prison sentences for fentanyl peddlers, especially in connection with overdoses.

The fentanyl cases are being investigated by the DEA's Fentanyl Overdose Response Team, known by the acronym FORT.

"Our Fentanyl Overdose Response Team (FORT) does not just investigate fatalities caused by fentanyl," said Towanda Thorne-James, special agent in charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division.

"By putting Mr. Rinker behind bars, FORT worked proactively to potentially save lives. Rinker was not the first fentanyl dealer targeted by our FORT, and he won’t be the last."

